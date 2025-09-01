/SCO Member States strongly condemn Pahalgam attack in declaration

At the SCO Summit, Member States have taken a strong stance against terrorism, they have condemned the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 innocent lives.
At the SCO Summit, Member States have taken a strong stance against terrorism, and they have condemned the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 innocent lives. In a joint statement ‘they expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences’ to the families of the dead and the wounded. The members further noted that the perpetrators, orchestrators and sponsors of attacks of this fashion should be brought to justice. Highlighting the fact that double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable. The Member States mentioned that it condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It called on the international community to combat terrorism, which included the cross-border movement of terrorists.
The statement further reaffirmed their commitment to the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism, stressed the inadmissibility of attempts to use terrorist, separatist and extremist groups for mercenary purposes. It echoed the theme of “One Earth, One Family and One Future.”
On April 22, 2025, The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (L-e-T) claimed responsibility for the attack, later retracted that their social media account from where the statement was posted was hacked. India waited for Pakistan to take cognisance of the attack and take action against those behind it. But Islamabad's inaction, forced New Delhi to launch Operation Sindoor, which was a planned to make precision strikes on the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.