Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the SCO summit in China's Tianjin delivered a strong message against terrorism and countries harbouring such activities. He said that any support extended by "certain nations" to terror outfits should not be tolerated.

“Terrorism and extremism are a joint challenge for humanity. No country or society can consider itself safe as long as these threats persist,” PM Modi said addressing the summit.

Pointing towards the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were killed, PM Modi said that India has been a victim of terrorist attacks on a number of occasions and thanked those countries that stood by it during the difficult times.

“India has been bearing the brunt of terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief,” said Modi at the summit.

Council of Heads of State back Modi

After Modi brought up the issue of terrorism and urged cooperation from the member countries, the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) condemned the Pahalgam attack.