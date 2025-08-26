Did Modi not pick up four calls from Trump? German newspaper makes this claim amid US tariff threat and Russia oil trade punishment

German newspaper F.A.Z. has claimed in a reports that Modi ignored four calls from Trump amid US tariffs over India’s Russian oil purchases. As Modi resists US pressure and seeks closer ties with China. Trump’s Indo-Pacific strategy risks faltering
As tariffs take effect amid US threats to punish India further for purchasing Russian oil, a German newspaper has claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not answer four phone calls made by US President Donald Trump. The report in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (F.A.Z.), which analysed the India-US tariff dispute, said that Trump’s usual tactics in trade conflicts—complaints, threats, and pressure—are not working in India’s case, unlike with several other countries.
F.A.Z. claimed that Modi refused to respond despite four attempted phone calls from Trump in recent weeks, if the machine translation of the German-language report is accurate. The report did not specify the exact dates in which the calls were allegedly made. Indian authorities have not commented on these calls, at the time of writing this report.
The report in the German paper said that Modi's curent approach reflects both deep frustration and strategic caution.
According to the report, Modi is resisting Trump’s pressure to open up India’s markets to US agribusiness. The article also highlighted India’s stance on continuing to buy Russian oil, which Trump claims is financing “Putin’s war machine,” in reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
If the situation does not change, India faces 50 per cent tariffs on its exports to the United States—25 per cent due to the trade imbalance, and an additional 25 per cent over India’s oil trade with Russia. Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro was quoted as saying, “I don’t think my boss will give them another extension.”
The report noted that Modi is not interested in being used in a media stunt, referencing a recent incident with Vietnam. In that case, Trump prematurely announced a trade deal via social media, despite the absence of an actual agreement with Vientam.
The newspaper quoted analyst Mark Frazier as saying that the American concept of an Indo-Pacific alignment—in which India plays a central role in containing China—“is falling apart.”
One-fifth of Indian exports go to the US, and F.A.Z. claimed that new tariffs could slow India’s economic growth to 5.5 per cent from an expected 6.5 per cent.
However, public sentiment in India has shifted sharply against Trump. This is in contrast to a Pew Research survey from June, which found that “every second Indian” expressed trust in him, the fifth-highest rating globally.
While Trump’s real estate ventures in India have reportedly sold well, his claim of having brokered peace between India and Pakistan after the recent Operation Sindoor has caused outrage on Indian social media. So has his suggestion that India might one day be purchasing oil from Pakistan.
His reported White House lunch with Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, was also seen as provocative, according to the F.A.Z. report.
The report noted that Modi is now pursuing a new strategic direction, with plans to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin this weekend.
The article cited Frazier as saying that India has “common strategic interests with China”, particularly in gaining more influence in global institutions. It also said that Chinese investment and technology could help Indian industry develop further.