/‘Interests of our farmers, small business owners paramount,’ asserts PM Modi 2 days before Trump tariffs come into effect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his government will not succumb to any amount of pressure and will safeguard the interests of the country’s farmers, small entrepreneurs, and cattle-rearers. The PM issued the strong statement from Ahmedabad in his home state of Gujarat just two days before the Trump tariffs come into effect, indicating the government’s intent of not buckling to any pressure as India and the US negotiate a trade deal. Though the PM did not name the United States or its president, the reference was all too obvious, as he drew attention to the politics driven by economic self-interest in the world.

“All of you are witnessing the kind of politics driven by economic self-interest that is happening in the world today. From this land of Ahmedabad, I would like to say to my small entrepreneurs, to the shopkeepers, to the farmers and cattle rearers. For Modi, your interest is paramount. My government will not allow any harm to come to small entrepreneurs, to farmers, or to cattle-rearers. No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand,” PM Modi said.

The strong-worded remark comes just two days before Trump’s 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods comes into effect from August 27.

‘25 crore people have come out of poverty in India in the last 11 years’

PM Modi also highlighted the fact that about 25 crore people have come out of poverty in India in the last 11 years. “It’s a miracle for the world and a point of discussion for the economies across the globe,” Modi added while referring to the progress and growth of India, which Trump had called a “dead economy.”

Trump has imposed 50% tariffs on India and an additional unspecified penalty on the sale and purchase of Russian oil. India has condemned the announcement and dubbed Trump’s tariffs as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”

New Delhi-Washington ties take a hit after Trump’s tariffs

Since US President Donald Trump hiked tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent by imposing an additional 25 per cent penalty for India’s crude oil purchase from Russia, New Delhi and Washington relations have taken a hit.

Trump accuses India of indirectly funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine through oil imports to justify his tariffs.

India started buying Russian oil at cheaper rates after Western nations sanctioned Moscow following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, speaking in Delhi on Saturday, mocked Washington’s stance.

“It’s ironic for a pro-business American administration to accuse others of doing business,” he quipped when asked about the US criticism.