Published: Aug 26, 2025, 08:07 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 08:07 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Amid US tariff hikes, PM Modi urged citizens to support 'swadeshi' goods, especially during festivals, promoting self-reliance. He emphasised protecting farmers and small businesses, asserting India won't yield to US pressure and will prioritise national interests.

As the deadline for US President Donald Trump's additional 25 per cent tariffs on India looms, the Indian Prime Minister has sent a bold 'swadeshi' message. On Monday (Aug 25) he said that businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell ‘swadeshi’ goods. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the comments while speaking at an event in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. He also reiterated that the country won't compromise on the interests of farmers and small businesses. Invoking Lord Krishna, the PM said that India is 'chakradhari' and that symoblises strength and protection. Amid Trump's tariff threats, PM Modi has been sending strong message to highlight that India won't budge to the pressures created by the US. Trump, on July 31, imposed modified tariffs on its trading partners, citing an ongoing national emergency. The US had paused the April 2 tariffs, giving countries a window of 90 days to sign a trade deal with America. In the new tariffs, the Trump administration imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India. Trump then announced an additional tariff of 25 per cent on India for buying Russian oil and warned about doing the same with other nations.

All remarks by PM Modi to highlight India's position on trade war

  • On Aug 25, PM Modi in Ahmedabad, urged citizens to celebrate upcoming festivals like Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dhanteras, and Diwali by promoting self-reliance. He said that citizens should adopt the mantra of buying only 'Made in India' products. He appealed to people to choose indigenous goods— for decorations and gifts—and encouraged businesses to avoid selling imported items. He also highlighted India's commitment towards farmers, adding, “For Modi, interests of farmers, cattle rearers and small-scale industries are paramount. The pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it all.”

  • In the first response to tariff tensions, PM Modi, on Aug 7, while speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference, said that he won't compromise the interests of farmers, dairy farmers and fishermen, even if he has to pay a price for it. “For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know personally, I will have to pay a heavy price for it, but I am ready for it. Today, India is ready for the country's farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers...”
  • On Aug 15, in his Independence Day speech, PM Modi sent a strong message reaffirming his government's commitment to protecting the interests of India's agricultural community. He declared that he would oppose any policy that poses a threat to their livelihoods, saying, “Modi will stand like a wall against any move that harms them.” PM Modi also emphasised the need for India to strengthen itself by producing high-quality, affordable goods, guided by the principle of “Daam kam, dum zyaada” (lower cost, higher value). Earlier, after Trump imposed an additional tariff of 25 per cent, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called it “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”. It added that India takes decisions about trade based on “its national interests.”

About the Author

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

