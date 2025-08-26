As the deadline for US President Donald Trump's additional 25 per cent tariffs on India looms, the Indian Prime Minister has sent a bold 'swadeshi' message. On Monday (Aug 25) he said that businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell ‘swadeshi’ goods. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the comments while speaking at an event in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. He also reiterated that the country won't compromise on the interests of farmers and small businesses. Invoking Lord Krishna, the PM said that India is 'chakradhari' and that symoblises strength and protection. Amid Trump's tariff threats, PM Modi has been sending strong message to highlight that India won't budge to the pressures created by the US. Trump, on July 31, imposed modified tariffs on its trading partners, citing an ongoing national emergency. The US had paused the April 2 tariffs, giving countries a window of 90 days to sign a trade deal with America. In the new tariffs, the Trump administration imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India. Trump then announced an additional tariff of 25 per cent on India for buying Russian oil and warned about doing the same with other nations.