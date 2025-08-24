/Will buy oil from wherever we get 'best deal': India hits back at Trump tariffs, calls it 'unfair, unjustified'

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and the US over purchase of Russian oil, India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar said that New Delhi will continue buying oil from wherever it gets the "best deal" and "take measures" to protect its national interest.

The Indian envoy was speaking during an interview with TASS on Sunday, when he said that India's energy policy aims to secure reliable supplies for its citizens.

This comes after US President Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India, which he later doubled, making it a total of 50 per cent, citing several reasons, including India buying Russian oil amid its war with Ukraine.

Calling it "unfair, unreasonable and unjustified", Kumar said that India's energy policy aims to secure reliable supplies for its citizens and that its cooperation with Russia and other countries has contributed to global oil market stability.

"First of all, we have clearly stated that our objective is energy security of 1.4 billion people of India and India's cooperation with Russia, as of several other countries, has helped to bring about stability in the oil market, global oil market. So the US decision is unfair, unreasonable and unjustified," he told TASS.

"Now government will continue taking measures which will protect the national interest of the country," the envoy said.

He stressed that the trade takes place on a commercial basis, adding that if the basis of commercial transaction trade imports are right, Indian companies will continue buying from where they get the "best deal". "So that's what the current situation is," he said.

Saying that not just India, the US and Europe also trade with Russia, the envoy said, "Our trade is based on market factors and done with the overall object of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India."