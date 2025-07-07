US President Donald Trump has announced additional 10 percent tariffs on BRICS nations. This comes after the BRICS summit 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, which denounced the attacks on Iran
United States President Donald Trump has threatened to impose an additional 10 percent tariff on BRICS nations and countries aligning with the group. Though Trump has been taking an anti-BRICS stance since his first term, it is notable that his threat comes soon after BRICS Summit culminated in Brazil and the group issued a statement condemning the strikes on Iran. It must be recalled that Trump had in 2024 issued a stern warning to BRICS member countries and their allies, threatening to impose 100 per cent tariffs if they proceed with plans to introduce or support a currency to replace the US dollar in international trade. However, his latest statement, even as he has finalised a trade deal with China and is soon going to announce a similar deal with India, hints at a connection between the two incidents. BRICS was founded by Brazil, Russia,India, China, and South Africa, but last year, the group expanded to include Indonesia, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. In addition to new members, the bloc has 10 strategic partner countries, a category created at last year’s summit that includes Belarus, Cuba, and Vietnam.
The BRICS bloc on Sunday (July 6) condemned the military strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities and called them a clear violation of international laws, without directly naming the United States or Israel. “We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and express grave concern over the subsequent escalation of the security situation in the Middle East. We further express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA. Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm. In this context, we reiterate our support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at addressing regional challenges. We call upon the United Nations Security Council to be seized of this matter.” The declaration avoided naming any country, but can be termed as a diplomatic victory for Tehran, Israel launched a massive campaign against Iran targeting its nuclear and military facilities and killing top commanders in what it now calls a 12-day war. The US also hit Iranian nuclear sites Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan.
A day after the BRICS statement, Trump issued a warning to countries aligning with BRICS, saying that they would be charged an additional 10 percent tariff. He termed the BRICS group as following an "anti-American policy." The US President did not clarify or expand on the “anti-American policies” reference. Although, he did not connect it to the BRICS statement on Iran, and his post came after he announced that the first set of tariff letters, including trade deals, would be sent to several countries, starting Monday (July 7). "Any Country aligning itself with the anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.