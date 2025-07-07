United States President Donald Trump has threatened to impose an additional 10 percent tariff on BRICS nations and countries aligning with the group. Though Trump has been taking an anti-BRICS stance since his first term, it is notable that his threat comes soon after BRICS Summit culminated in Brazil and the group issued a statement condemning the strikes on Iran. It must be recalled that Trump had in 2024 issued a stern warning to BRICS member countries and their allies, threatening to impose 100 per cent tariffs if they proceed with plans to introduce or support a currency to replace the US dollar in international trade. However, his latest statement, even as he has finalised a trade deal with China and is soon going to announce a similar deal with India, hints at a connection between the two incidents. BRICS was founded by Brazil, Russia,India, China, and South Africa, but last year, the group expanded to include Indonesia, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. In addition to new members, the bloc has 10 strategic partner countries, a category created at last year’s summit that includes Belarus, Cuba, and Vietnam.

BRICS statement on Iran

The BRICS bloc on Sunday (July 6) condemned the military strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities and called them a clear violation of international laws, without directly naming the United States or Israel. “We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and express grave concern over the subsequent escalation of the security situation in the Middle East. We further express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA. Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm. In this context, we reiterate our support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at addressing regional challenges. We call upon the United Nations Security Council to be seized of this matter.” The declaration avoided naming any country, but can be termed as a diplomatic victory for Tehran, Israel launched a massive campaign against Iran targeting its nuclear and military facilities and killing top commanders in what it now calls a 12-day war. The US also hit Iranian nuclear sites Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan.

Trump announces additional tariff of 10% on BRICS nation