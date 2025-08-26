/'Actions of Russia...': US issues notice to India on additional 25% tariff, explains why Trump is targeting New Delhi

As the deadline for the imposition of additional tariffs on India nears, the US government has issued a notice stating that the 25 per cent tariff would kick in on Aug 27 at 12 am. The notice issued by the US Department of Homeland Security officially said that the new tariff was in response to "threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation", and India was being targeted as part of that policy. The notice also stated that increased tariffs would hit Indian products that “that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 AM eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025.”



Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that the US imposed tariffs on India to end the Russia-Ukraine war. She added that additional tariffs on India were to put pressure on Russia. The Trump administration also accused India of funding Russia's war against Ukraine indirectly by buying the Russian oil despite US sanctions. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated his government's commitment towards farmers and small businesses. In a bold 'swadeshi' message, he said that businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell ‘swadeshi’ goods, urging citizens to buy only 'Made in India' products this festival season. He also reiterated that the country won't compromise on the interests of farmers and small businesses.

Trump's trade war and India's response

Trump, on July 31, imposed modified tariffs on its trading partners, citing an ongoing national emergency. The US had paused the April 2 tariffs, giving countries a window of 90 days to sign a trade deal with America. In the new tariffs, the Trump administration imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India. Trump then announced an additional tariff of 25 per cent on India for buying Russian oil and warned about doing the same with other nations.