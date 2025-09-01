Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Key bilateral meetings on the sidelines

During the summit, Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also met Russian President Vladimir Putin. Alongside these meetings, Modi participated in the main SCO deliberations. It was PM Modi's first visit to China following the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

Why does the summit matter?

The timing is significant. The summit comes just weeks after US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent duty tied to New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian crude. For India, the SCO platform offers not just regional engagement but also an opportunity to balance its global energy and trade interests.

