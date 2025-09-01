PM Modi was in China for his first visit since 2020 to attend the SCO Summit. On Day 1 of the summit, he held bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping. Today, on Day 2, he undertook high-level talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.
During the summit, Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also met Russian President Vladimir Putin. Alongside these meetings, Modi participated in the main SCO deliberations. It was PM Modi's first visit to China following the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.
The timing is significant. The summit comes just weeks after US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent duty tied to New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian crude. For India, the SCO platform offers not just regional engagement but also an opportunity to balance its global energy and trade interests.
PM Modi said on his social media platform X, “Concluding a productive visit to China, where I attended the SCO Summit and interacted with various world leaders. Also emphasised India’s stand on key global issues. Thankful to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and people for the successful organisation of this Summit.”
"We have been in continued discussion, we welcome all recently introduced peace efforts in that area.
We hope all parties will move ahead constructively. It is pertinent to find a way to end the conflict and permanent peace," said Modi.
At the SCO Summit, Member States have taken a strong stance against terrorism; they have condemned the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 innocent lives. In a joint statement, they expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences’ to the families of the dead and the wounded.
In what was clearly a dig at Pakistan, Indian PM Narendra Modi, while speaking at SCO said, “No double standards acceptable on terrorism to us”
PM Modi thanks SCO members for standing with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror summit.
Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to provide 2 billion yuan (about 281 million US dollars) in grant to member states of the SCO within this year.
Speaking during the SCO plenary session, Indian PM Modi said," Today is the Independence Day of Uzbekistan. Yesterday was the National day of Kyrgyzstan. I want to extend my best wishes to both nations."
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi closes his SCO address, which runs about 10 minutes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping shared light moments ahead of the SCO Summit's plenary session.
The leaders were seen holding discussions and having a conversation in a pull aside.
President Putin and Prime Minister Modi greeted each other with a warm hug, after which they walked towards the stage for a family photo of the SCO members.
In a statement on Sunday (Aug 31), Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said, "Let me say through your channel that I'm looking forward to attending SCO Summit tomorrow [Monday]. Number one, Eurasia will be connected with central and south Asia. And it will promote the Shanghai Spirit. [With] President Xi Jinping in the chair, I'm sure it will have a very positive result. And Pakistan, as a member state of this organization and a true friend of China, will contribute whatever we can to make the summit a roaring success."
Chinese President Xi Jinping reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the ‘elephant and dragon must come together.’ The remark signals Beijing’s call for cooperation with India amid ongoing regional tensions and global challenges
The opening ceremony of Day 2 of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has begun, and world leaders, including Indian PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and others, are in attendance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the plenary session of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council summit today in Tianjin, following which he will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Prime Minister will be addressing the plenary session of the Summit, where he will outline India's approach to fostering regional cooperation under the SCO umbrella," confirmed Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, discussed ways to increase and balance the bilateral ties between their countries. At a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the two leaders exchanged views on how to increase and balance trade, strengthen people-to-people ties, and manage trans-border rivers.
Misri noted that both leaders recognised the crucial role their economies play in stabilising global trade. "Both leaders underlined the need once again to proceed from a political and strategic direction to reduce their bilateral trade deficit, facilitate bilateral trade and investment ties in both directions, and increase policy transparency and predictability," Misri said.
They also touched on the border issue, with Modi emphasising that peace and tranquillity are essential for the smooth development of bilateral relations.