PM Modi's 'car diplomacy': From Putin to Obama, when Indian PM rode in same car with world leaders

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 01:19 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 01:19 IST

Indian PM Modi’s unique style of ‘car diplomacy’ was on display again as he rode with Russian President Putin during the SCO Summit in China. Modi has shared car rides with several global leaders, including Barack Obama and Benjamin Netanyahu, highlighting his personal touch in diplomacy.

Narendra Modi's 'car diplomacy'
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP, MEA, White House, X)

Narendra Modi's 'car diplomacy'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again showcased his distinctive approach to diplomacy—often dubbed ‘car diplomacy’—by sharing a car ride with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the SCO Summit held in China. However, what made it special was the fact that they rode in Putin's Aurus Senat. It was reported that Putin wanted to travel together with PM Modi to the venue of their bilateral meeting. PM Modi has often shown this camaraderie with world leaders and shared car with them.

Modi- Putin ride in same car
2 / 6
(Photograph: X/NarendraModi)

Modi- Putin ride in same car

Before holding bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Modi travelled with him in his car - a move that sent a big message about the close bond shared by the two leaders.

Modi-Obama car ride
3 / 6
(Photograph: White House)

Modi-Obama car ride

In 2014, during PM Modi's visit to the US, President Obama and he sat together in Obama’s stretch limousine for the 10-12 minute drive for visit to te Martin Luther King Jr Memorial.

From Gypsy to Bullet Train: Modi-Shinzo Abe friendship
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP, MEA, White House, X)

From Gypsy to Bullet Train: Modi-Shinzo Abe friendship

PM Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe held an 8 KM long roadshow in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad in Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. In Japan, PM Modi was seen at the drivers seat of a bullet train with Abe alongside - a picture that went on to define excellent bonhomie between the two leaders.

PM Modi and UAE president Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
5 / 6

PM Modi and UAE president Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE president Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan received PM Modi at the airport during Indian PM's UAE visit in 2015 and 2018. Breaking a major protocol, he also escorted him in his own car

Putin takes driver seat for Modi
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Putin takes driver seat for Modi

In 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin took the driver's seat and took Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a ride in his electric car around his Moscow residence, symbolising the strengthening friendship between India and Russia.

