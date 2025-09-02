/PM Modi's 'car diplomacy': From Putin to Obama, When Indian PM rode in same car with world leaders

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again showcased his distinctive approach to diplomacy—often dubbed ‘car diplomacy’—by sharing a car ride with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the SCO Summit held in China. However, what made it special was the fact that they rode in Putin's Aurus Senat. It was reported that Putin wanted to travel together with PM Modi to the venue of their bilateral meeting. PM Modi has often shown this camaraderie with world leaders and shared car with them.