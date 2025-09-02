India in dialogue with US for trade agreement: Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that India has been in touch with the United States regardingthe free-trade agreement. The remark came amid trade tension between India and the United States over Donald Trump's tariff on New Delhi.

" India will continue to have more and more relations with countries around the world, andstrengthen our friendships with all countries. As we continue to have newer trading arrangements with the European Union, Chile, Peru, New Zealand...a lot has happened, and a lot will happen. With the US, we are in a dialogue with them over the bilateral agreement," he said at a CII event.

The remark came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi from China, after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

In a strong message to the US, PM Modi held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Donald Trump's strategic rivals. PM Modi called the trip productive.

"Concluding a productive visit to China, where I attended the SCO Summit and interacted with various world leaders. Also emphasised India's stand on key global issues. Thankful to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and people for the successful organisation of this Summit," he wrote.

After his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, India and China reaffirmed that India and China are development partners, not rivals, and agreed that differences should not escalate into disputes.

The US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports for New Delhi's decision to purchase discounted oil from Russia. The country's leaders have accused India of financing Russia's war in Ukraine.

India says by buying discounted Russian oil, New Delhi has been doing what's best for its people.