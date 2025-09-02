Semicon India: CG Power, ABB India - which semiconductor stock prices saw an upsurge

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Semicon India 2025, an event dedicated to the promotion of semiconductor designing and manufacturing in India, several semiconductor stocks witnessed an upsurgein their prices. During the Tuesday morning session, stocks like CG Power, Moschip Technologies rose by 7 per cent.

In the morning, Moschip's share price was up by 7.66 per cent. CG Power, Bharat Electronics, ABB India, Dixon Technologies, and Tata Elxishares were also trading higher.

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, told Mint that the semiconductor sector was affected by global policy shifts and regional growth initiatives.

The government's policy shift on semiconductors has made the sector attractive for investors looking for long-term gains, she added.

PM Modi inauguratedthe event today in the presence of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Union minister Jitin Prasada. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the Vikram 32-bit processor, a chip designed in India, to the Prime Minister.

ISRO's Semiconductor Lab has developed Vikram, the country's first 32-bit microprocessor. It can withstand the extreme conditions.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market opened on a positive note.The benchmark Nifty 50 index opened at 24,665.15, gaining 40.15 points or 0.16 per cent, while the BSE Sensex started the day at 80,559.31, up by 194.82 points or 0.24 per cent.