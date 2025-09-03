LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India: PM Modi's Big Message at Semicon India 2025 | PM Modi Outlines India's Tech Vision

India: PM Modi's Big Message at Semicon India 2025 | PM Modi Outlines India's Tech Vision

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 07:14 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 07:14 IST
India: PM Modi's Big Message at Semicon India 2025 | PM Modi Outlines India's Tech Vision
At Semicon India 2025, Prime Minister Modi delivers a powerful message outlining India's vision for becoming a global leader in semiconductor technology and innovation.

Trending Topics

trending videos