/After Modi's snub, Pak PM Sharif 'ignored' by China's Jinping, rushes for awkward handshake with Putin - WATCH

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's videos and photos of meeting world leaders, especially Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping, during the now-concluded Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), are going viral on the internet. While Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif also attended the SCO Summit, there was no exchange of smiles or handshake with PM Modi. Nor did the Indian PM have a bilateral meeting with the Pakistani counterpart. Moreover, a video of PM Modi speaking to Putin while seemingly ignoring the Pakistan PM has also surfaced. Amid all of this, another video of Sharif's awkward handshake with the Russian president is doing the rounds on the internet.

This short video clip from the summit, Russian President Putin and Chinese premier Xi Jinping are seen walking side by side. Then, Pakistani PM Sharif is seen coming from behind and is seen rushing towards Putin to shake hands. While Putin turns around to shake his hand, Jinping didn't turn back to look at Sharif and kept walking. Sharif's reaction has made him a target for the social media trolls. In another video, PM Modi is seen having a conversation with Russian President Putin as they walk past Sharif. The Pakistani PM is seen glancing at them, seemingly anticipating a greeting or acknowledgement, but both leaders continue ahead without offering him any attention.

