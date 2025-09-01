/PM Modi ignored Shehbaz Sharif at SCO summit? Netizens troll Pak PM on social media | WATCH

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit 2025 is being held in Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1, where top leaders like PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin, among other prominent leaders, were part of the meeting. But surprisingly, a visual of PM Modi ignoring Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif surfaced from the event, which is making the rounds on the internet.

A visual of the event shared on the social media platform X shows PM Modi having a conversation with Russian President Putin as they walk past Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif. Sharif is seen glancing at them, seemingly anticipating a greeting or acknowledgement, but both leaders continue ahead without offering him any attention.

The sense of distance was also evident during the customary SCO leaders' group photograph, where Modi and Sharif stood noticeably apart.

Tension between India and Pakistan remains high after Operation Sindoor, India’s May 7 cross-border strike carried out in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which has kept India–Pakistan relations on edge in recent months.

The SCO deliberations unfolded against a backdrop of global trade turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump’s tariff moves. His administration has slapped a universal 10 percent tariff and steep China-specific duties, with a temporary truce in place until November 10.

Netizens respond to viral post

Meanwhile, WION shared a screenshot of the visual on X, in which Modi and Putin are seen talking, and Shehbaz Sharif can be seen gazing at them. WION asked netizens, “A glance speaks louder than words? Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif watches as Indian PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk past him at the SCO summit. What do you think is going through his mind?”

On this, visual netizens flooded the comment sections with mixed opinions and sarcasms.

