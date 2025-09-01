/PM Modi at SCO Summit says India 'bearing brunt of terrorism for last four decades,' thanks countries that 'stood by us' during Pahalgam terror attack

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' session in Tianjin, stressed that India's vision and policy for the bloc was guided by three pillars — Security, Connectivity and Opportunity. Lauding his nation's role in the grouping, Modi noted that "India has played a very positive role as a member of the SCO. India's vision and policy for the SCO is based on three important pillars: S - Security, C- Connectivity and O - Opportunity".

Modi on terrorism

On terrorism, Modi issued a strong warning against selective approaches. "No double standards on terrorism are acceptable to us," he said, adding that India has been fighting groups like Al-Qaeda for decades.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"India has been bearing the brunt of terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of it in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief," the Prime Minister said.

In April of this year, 26 people were killed in a terror attack in India's Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Following the heinous terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor. During the military operation, India conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK and repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

Modi on connectivity