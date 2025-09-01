Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /PM Modi at SCO Summit says India 'bearing brunt of terrorism for last four decades,' thanks countries that 'stood by us' during Pahalgam terror attack

PM Modi at SCO Summit says India 'bearing brunt of terrorism for last four decades,' thanks countries that 'stood by us' during Pahalgam terror attack

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 10:14 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 10:28 IST
PM Modi at SCO Summit says India 'bearing brunt of terrorism for last four decades,' thanks countries that 'stood by us' during Pahalgam terror attack

PM Modi at SCO summit

Story highlights

During his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India has been "bearing the brunt of terrorism for the last four decades" and thanked the countries that "stood by us" during the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' session in Tianjin, stressed that India's vision and policy for the bloc was guided by three pillars — Security, Connectivity and Opportunity. Lauding his nation's role in the grouping, Modi noted that "India has played a very positive role as a member of the SCO. India's vision and policy for the SCO is based on three important pillars: S - Security, C- Connectivity and O - Opportunity".

Modi on terrorism

On terrorism, Modi issued a strong warning against selective approaches. "No double standards on terrorism are acceptable to us," he said, adding that India has been fighting groups like Al-Qaeda for decades.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | ‘World’s largest regional bloc’: Xi Jinping urges cooperation, pitches SCO as $30 trillion powerhouse

"India has been bearing the brunt of terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of it in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief," the Prime Minister said.

In April of this year, 26 people were killed in a terror attack in India's Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Following the heinous terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor. During the military operation, India conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK and repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

Modi on connectivity

The Indian PM said that New Delhi backs better connectivity because it not only boosts trade but also builds stronger bonds among nations. He proposed that the bloc create a dedicated SCO dialogue forum to allow members to raise and discuss issues openly.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics