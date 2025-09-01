/‘World’s largest regional bloc’: Xi Jinping urges cooperation, pitches SCO as $30 trillion powerhouse

Chinese President Xi Jinping, addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, has called on member states to "make the pie of cooperation bigger" and strengthen solidarity.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday (Sep 1) urged member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to "make the pie of cooperation bigger" and strengthen solidarity amid global challenges. Addressing the summit in Tianjin, Xi said the SCO has grown into the world's largest regional organisation, with 26 participating countries, cooperation in over 50 fields, and a combined economic output of nearly USD 30 trillion. Its international influence, he noted, was "increasing day by day."
"Looking back, we have weathered storms on our journey, and emerged stronger because we have adhered to the Shanghai spirit," Xi said. "Looking ahead, we should carry forward the Shanghai spirit in a world fraught with challenges and changes," he added.
Calling on members to seek common ground while setting aside differences, Xi said, "SCO member states are all friends and partners. We should respect our differences, maintain strategic communication, build up consensus and strengthen solidarity and collaboration," he said.
Xi added that "We should make the pie of cooperation bigger," and said that expanding cooperation would allow member nations to "fully utilise the endowment of every country". He said this would help member states "fulfill our responsibility for peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region".