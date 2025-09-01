/‘World’s largest regional bloc’: Xi Jinping urges cooperation, pitches SCO as $30 trillion powerhouse

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday (Sep 1) urged member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to "make the pie of cooperation bigger" and strengthen solidarity amid global challenges. Addressing the summit in Tianjin, Xi said the SCO has grown into the world's largest regional organisation, with 26 participating countries, cooperation in over 50 fields, and a combined economic output of nearly USD 30 trillion. Its international influence, he noted, was "increasing day by day."

"Looking back, we have weathered storms on our journey, and emerged stronger because we have adhered to the Shanghai spirit," Xi said. "Looking ahead, we should carry forward the Shanghai spirit in a world fraught with challenges and changes," he added.

SCO members must seek 'common ground'

Calling on members to seek common ground while setting aside differences, Xi said, "SCO member states are all friends and partners. We should respect our differences, maintain strategic communication, build up consensus and strengthen solidarity and collaboration," he said.