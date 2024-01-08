Texas rapper arrested for abduction, rape, sexual assault of woman for nearly 5 years

A 52-year-old man from Texas, Lee Carter, was taken into custody for the abduction of a woman five years ago, during her pregnancy, and subsequently holding her captive. The charges against him include aggravated kidnapping.

The victim recounts her encounter with Carter, a rapper known as Viper, about four or five years ago. Back then, she was pregnant and seeking support while panhandling along Almeda Genoa. Viper initially gave her a dollar, but later came back and invited her to join him in his car if she needed assistance.

The woman was discovered confined in a garage linked to Carter's Houston residence by law enforcement. As per documents revealed on 7 April 2023, the Houston Police responded to an ongoing kidnapping situation at 5251 Perry Street, where they detected a voice coming from a garage.

The victim informed the police that she had been abducted approximately four or five years earlier while pregnant and soliciting on the street.

As per the complaint, Carter initially approached the woman to offer her $1 and after a while returned, asking if she needed help. Subsequently, he instructed her to enter his car. Despite feeling "vulnerable" and going "against her better judgment," she complied and got into his vehicle.

Upon reaching Carter's residence, the woman claimed she was confined inside his garage. From that point onward, Carter allegedly forced her into consuming drugs and engaging in sexual acts with him. Police reports state that he provided only "chips and snacks" for sustenance.

The victim somehow gained access to Carter's laptop and utilized the Text Now application to reach out to the police. She detailed her attempts to escape earlier by breaking a window. Although she was initially taken to a hospital, Carter retrieved her from there and returned her to his residence.

The police reported she hadn't showered in the preceding two months. In the garage, there was an improvised toilet without flushing capabilities and a mattress stained with vomit as detailed in the complaint.