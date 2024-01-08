Maldives president departs for China amid diplomatic row with India

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu departed for China along with First Lady Sajidha Mohamed on Sunday night (Jan 7) which marked the beginning of a state visit. He had received an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping. The official visit comes at a time when the country is engaged in a diplomatic row with its closest neighbour and a major source of tourism - India.

President Muizzu, who came to power with his 'Out India' campaign, suspended the government's three deputy ministers - Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoon Maajid, after they posted derogatory comments on social media platform X in reaction to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing the world to visit Lakshadweep islands, which is the archipelago for tourism.

The prime minister's visit was seen by some as an effort to attract tourism to the island but some also viewed it as a step to take away tourists from the globally popular Maldives, whose 1,192 islands in the Indian Ocean are filled with luxury resorts.

"The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives," stated the Maldives Foreign Ministry, while responding to the controversial social media posts.

Indian celebrities call for local tourism

Many prominent Indian personalities, including cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Akshay Kumar, expressed dismay at the comments posted by the Maldivian officials. In an online campaign aimed at promoting local tourism, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Salman Khan and others appealed to people to visit their own islands and not to travel abroad.

#ExploreIndianIslands became the second largest trending hashtag on social media platform X in India and some users also started sharing screenshots of cancelled bookings of Maldivian holidays.

Watch: Maldives sacks 3 ministers for insulting comments on PM Modi | India-Maldives derogatory comment row India, which is a crucial ally of Maldives, has been contributing significantly to the country's economy through tourism as the Indians form the biggest group of tourists who visit the island nation. However, the relations between the two countries have strained since Muizzu came to power in November. The president had been seen as pro-Chinese, and in his election campaign had vowed to remove a small contingent of Indian military personnel which is stationed in the Maldives.