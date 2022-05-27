Robot artist Ai-Da draws portrait of Queen Elizabeth ahead of Silver Jubilee

Artificial intelligence has already become a huge force in the world of technology but now, it looks like AI can be finding its footing in the world of art as well. On the occasion of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Queen of England, the robot artist known as Ai-Da has created a portrait for the monarch. The portrait came out to be quite close to the Queen’s likeness with her trademark expression and also her pearls featuring quite prominently. Aidan Meller, the creator of Ai-da, also pointed out that the portrait is a symbol of how the world has changed during the Queen’s lifetime.

Also read | Transgender actor and activist Laverne Cox honoured with her own Barbie doll

“I’d like to thank Her Majesty the Queen for her dedication, and for the service she gives to so many people. She is an outstanding, courageous woman who is utterly committed to public service.”

This was the message from “the world’s first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist” that made use of the artificial technology to create the portrait – something that was unimaginable few years ago.

Also read | China, Russia veto US push for more UN sanctions on North Korea

According to The Guardian, Ai-Da was created by a team of programmers, roboticists, art experts and psychologists back in 2019 and in 2022, it held her first exhibition at the 2022 Venice Biennale.

While the artificial intelligence technology has failed to understand emotions as a part of its programming till now, the makers of the robot said that “it is possible to train [a] machine learning system to learn to recognise emotional facial expressions” which in turn helps it to create art.