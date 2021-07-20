Richard Branson congratulates Jeff Bezos for successful space flight

Virgin Galactic founder, Richard Branson took to Twitter to congratulate and extend his best compliments to the Amazon Founder, Jeff Bezos after the latter successfully completed his first-ever space trip.

"Well done @blueorigin, @jeffbezos, Mark, Wally and Oliver. Impressive! Very best to all the crew from me and all the team at @virgingalactic," Branson tweeted.

Richard Branson, the founder of the Virgin Group and Virgin galactic, flew to space a few days before the Amazon ex-CEO. On July 11, Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 took off from Spaceport, New Mexico at around 8:40 am Mountain Time (1440 GMT).

After achieving the desired altitude, the two pilots cut off the engine for a few minutes and let the four other passengers unbuckle and experience being weightless. They also observed the Earth’s curvature through the 17 windows.

While Branson beat Bezos to space, it was the richest man on the Earth who was able to reach a higher point than Branson. Bezos travelled to the Karman Line, which is higher than what Branson aimed for in his first flight. Blue Origin became the first to help three other private citizens travel to space in an all-crew flight.

This flight also set world records for sending the oldest and youngest people to space. Wally Funk, an 82-year-old space lover, became the oldest woman to travel to space and 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen became the youngest space traveller.

While Branson was full of praises for Bezos' space trip, other Twitter users decided to poke fun at the billionaire entrepreneur.