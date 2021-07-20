'Unionise Amazon': Twitter is full of jokes after Jeff Bezos returns from space trip

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jul 20, 2021, 06:57 PM(IST)

Jeff Bezos completes successful flight to space. Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Amazon's ex-CEO Jeff Bezos experienced zero gravity as he flew to space along with his brother, Mark Bezos, 82-year-old Wally Funk and 18-year-old student Oliver Daemen

Jeff Bezos landed back on Earth after flying off to space, along with three other civilians. While it was the 16th flight for Blue Origin's New Shephard rocket, it was the first-ever all-civilian crew to fly to the Karmen Lane.

Blue Origin's flight has taken place a few days after another billionaire, Richard Branson, flew to space to experience zero gravity. 

As it happened | Blue Origin touchdown complete, Bezos & three others back home

"This isn't a competition, this is about building a road to space so that future generations can do incredible things in space," Bezos had recently said.

While Amazon's ex-CEO, Jeff Bezos, believes this is about building a road to space, Twitter believes it is simply about a billionaire living his dreams on the expense of people's money.

As Jeff Bezos' rocket launched, Twitter users, too, released their share of jokes on the billionaire. 

Here are some of the best reactions:

×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×

 

Topics

Read in App