'Unionise Amazon': Twitter is full of jokes after Jeff Bezos returns from space trip

Jeff Bezos landed back on Earth after flying off to space, along with three other civilians. While it was the 16th flight for Blue Origin's New Shephard rocket, it was the first-ever all-civilian crew to fly to the Karmen Lane.

Blue Origin's flight has taken place a few days after another billionaire, Richard Branson, flew to space to experience zero gravity.

As it happened | Blue Origin touchdown complete, Bezos & three others back home

"This isn't a competition, this is about building a road to space so that future generations can do incredible things in space," Bezos had recently said.

While Amazon's ex-CEO, Jeff Bezos, believes this is about building a road to space, Twitter believes it is simply about a billionaire living his dreams on the expense of people's money.

As Jeff Bezos' rocket launched, Twitter users, too, released their share of jokes on the billionaire.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Quick, Jeff Bezos is in space, unionise Amazon. — David Milner (@DaveMilbo) July 20, 2021 ×

Great. Now it's time for billionaires like @JeffBezos to pay their fair share. https://t.co/gdjkJtlk7O — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) July 20, 2021 ×

Congratulations to #BlueOrigin for today’s flight. Space plays a critical role in our daily lives and national security. Private sector investment in space is important.



At the same time, I note that @NASA sent human beings to the moon and brought them back 52 YEARS AGO. https://t.co/44A0AF6Qq6 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 20, 2021 ×

2.2 billion people don’t have access to clean drinking water….but, hooray! Another billionaire just made it to the edge of space. https://t.co/nmsJuXVujv — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) July 20, 2021 ×

BREAKING: Jeff Bezos shot into space! Warehouse employees around the world celebrate! — Michael Coates (@MG_Coates) July 20, 2021 ×

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know it’s time for billionaires to pay their fair share. https://t.co/fozG8FVVvh — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) July 20, 2021 ×

Billionaires will try ANYTHING to avoid paying their fair share in taxes. It's time for a wealth tax. https://t.co/g9aGly0gLH — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 20, 2021 ×