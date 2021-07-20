Blue Origin capsule touches down, Bezos & three others back home

Bezos gets ready to fly in Blue Origin flight Photograph: AFP
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos,57, travelled to space in his Blue Origin rocket lifting off from a Texas desert beyond the Karman line and back home on Earth.
Bezos was joined by female aviator Wally Funk, 82, who became the oldest astronaut. She was accompanied by 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen who became the youngest to explore outer space in the short journey on Tuesday.
Bezos' younger brother Mark also accompanied the three passengers, however, the much-hyped anonymous winner of the auction seat did not show up due to "scheduling conflicts".
The rocket named New Shepard has taken at least 15 uncrewed flights in various safety tests. It lifted off smoothly and touched down safely as the crew emerged from the capsule as heroes.
Jul 20, 2021, 07:50 PM
Blue Origin's New Shephard rocket landed successfully back on Earth on Tuesday after a super-fast journey into space carrying Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark, aviator Wally Funk and 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen.
The event marked a new high for Jeff Bezos who started his space company Blue Origin in 2000 even as Amazon disrupted the retail industry.
The event was widely followed as people followed Blue Origin's journey online as the flight blasted off to the edge of space and back within minutes.
The space voyage lasted exactly 10 minutes and 20 seconds at speeds upwards of 3,540 km per hour.
Jul 20, 2021, 07:35 PM
'It's dark up here': Amazon founder Jeff Bezos fulfills childhood dream in Blue Origin space flight
The successful flight carried the Amazon founder, his brother Mark, Wally Funk, 82, who became the oldest woman to enter space and 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen who became the youngest man to enter outer space.
Jul 20, 2021, 07:02 PM
Jul 20, 2021, 06:56 PM
Jeff Bezos and his brother, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen are back home on Earth.
"A historic day," says Blue Origin.
Capsule, touchdown! Welcome home to #NewShepard’s first astronaut crew. A truly historic day. #NSFirstHumanFlight— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
Jul 20, 2021, 06:53 PM
Three chutes! The capsule is now descending with our crew at a comfortable 16 mph / 26 km/h on their way to touchdown in the West Texas desert. #NSFirstHumanFlight— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
Booster touchdown! Third successful landing for this rocket and the first to carry four private citizens to space above the Kármán Line. #NSFirstHumanFlight— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
The capsule has just reached apogee. Our crew is now experiencing life-changing views of Earth from above the Kármán Line. #NSFirstHumanFlight— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
Mission Control has confirmed separation of the capsule from the booster. Jeff, Mark, Wally and Oliver are now unbuckling their harnesses and experiencing weightlessness. #NSFirstHumanFlight— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
Jul 20, 2021, 06:50 PM
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket lifted off into space carrying Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his brother, Wally Funk, 82 and Oliver Daemen.
Liftoff! #NewShepard has cleared the tower with Jeff, Mark, Wally, and Oliver on board. #NSFirstHumanFlight— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
Jul 20, 2021, 06:41 PM
Jul 20, 2021, 06:39 PM
Jul 20, 2021, 06:33 PM
New Shepard rocket is just minutes away from launch.
#NewShepard hatch is closed. Final checks are underway. #NSFirstHumanFlight— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
Jul 20, 2021, 06:22 PM
Scenes from #NSFirstHumanFlight astronaut load. pic.twitter.com/L7u1ZaYn60— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
Jul 20, 2021, 06:16 PM
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos leads the pack as Blue Origin flight gets set to take off to space.
Jul 20, 2021, 06:03 PM
The New Shepard rocket has been given the go ahead for launch as Jeff Bezos with his brother Mark, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen head towards the launch pad.
We are go for #NewShepard astronaut load. CrewMember 7 is now taking Jeff, Mark, Wally, and Oliver out to the launch pad. Watch live on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr #NSFirstHumanFlight— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
Jul 20, 2021, 05:08 PM
Maharashtra-born Sanjal Gavande part of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin team
Gavande is a mechanical engineering graduate from the University of Mumbai. She shifted to the US in 2011 to pursue her master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan Technological University.
Jul 20, 2021, 05:06 PM
'Excited, curious, but not nervous': Jeff Bezos shows confidence before space flight
Blue Origin’s New Shephard will carry the four passengers to the outer space. The trip will last for a total of ten minutes, out of which for four minutes the passengers will experience the Karman Line.
Jul 20, 2021, 05:03 PM
Jeff Bezos is flying to space: When and where to watch Blue Origin flight
Bezos, who launched Blue Origin in 2000 to use some of his Amazon money to research rocket technology for a variety of business goals, will embark on his extraterrestrial mission just nine days after fellow billionaire and rocket firm founder Richard Branson.
Jul 20, 2021, 05:01 PM
Liftoff is on track for 8:00 am CDT / 13:00 UTC. Live broadcast begins at T-90 minutes on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr. A thread: pic.twitter.com/40zEgQyaCD— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
Bezos is set to travel to space in his Blue Origin rocket in a short while...
Jul 20, 2021, 04:31 PM
Journey of Jeff Bezos: How Amazon's 'garage inventor' became interested in space
The founder of Amazon.com Inc and business mogul Jeff Bezos is expected to launch into space aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket on Tuesday.