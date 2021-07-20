Blue Origin capsule touches down, Bezos & three others back home

WION Web Team Texas Jul 20, 2021, 04:22 PM (IST)

Bezos gets ready to fly in Blue Origin flight Photograph: AFP

highlights

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos,57, travelled to space in his Blue Origin rocket lifting off from a Texas desert beyond the Karman line and back home on Earth.

Bezos was joined by female aviator Wally Funk, 82, who became the oldest astronaut. She was accompanied by 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen who became the youngest to explore outer space in the short journey on Tuesday.

Bezos' younger brother Mark also accompanied the three passengers, however, the much-hyped anonymous winner of the auction seat did not show up due to "scheduling conflicts".

The rocket named New Shepard has taken at least 15 uncrewed flights in various safety tests. It lifted off smoothly and touched down safely as the crew emerged from the capsule as heroes.

Jul 20, 2021, 07:50 PM

Blue Origin's New Shephard rocket landed successfully back on Earth on Tuesday after a super-fast journey into space carrying Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark, aviator Wally Funk and 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen.

The event marked a new high for Jeff Bezos who started his space company Blue Origin in 2000 even as Amazon disrupted the retail industry.

Jeff Bezos in space

The event was widely followed as people followed Blue Origin's journey online as the flight blasted off to the edge of space and back within minutes.

The space voyage lasted exactly 10 minutes and 20 seconds at speeds upwards of 3,540 km per hour. 

Jul 20, 2021, 07:35 PM

'It's dark up here': Amazon founder Jeff Bezos fulfills childhood dream in Blue Origin space flight

The successful flight carried the Amazon founder, his brother Mark, Wally Funk, 82, who became the oldest woman to enter space and 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen who became the youngest man to enter outer space.

Jul 20, 2021, 07:02 PM

 

Bezos in Blue Origin

 

Bezos in Blue Origin

Jul 20, 2021, 06:56 PM

'A historic day'

Jeff Bezos and his brother, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen are back home on Earth.

"A historic day," says Blue Origin.

 

Jul 20, 2021, 06:53 PM

Blue Origin descends

 

Jul 20, 2021, 06:50 PM

Jeff Bezos Blue Origin rocket lifts off

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket lifted off into space carrying Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his brother, Wally Funk, 82 and Oliver Daemen.

Jul 20, 2021, 06:41 PM

 

Jeff Bezos in Blue Shepard rocket

 

Jeff Bezos in Blue Shepard rocket

Jul 20, 2021, 06:39 PM

Jeff Bezos in Blue Origin rocket

Jul 20, 2021, 06:33 PM

New Shepard rocket is just minutes away from launch. 

Jul 20, 2021, 06:22 PM

Jul 20, 2021, 06:16 PM

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos leads the pack as Blue Origin flight gets set to take off to space.

Bezos in space

 

Jeff Bezos in Space

 

 

Jul 20, 2021, 06:03 PM

The New Shepard rocket has been given the go ahead for launch as Jeff Bezos with his brother Mark, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen head towards the launch pad.

Bezos heads towards Blue Origin rocket

Jul 20, 2021, 05:08 PM

Maharashtra-born Sanjal Gavande part of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin team

Gavande is a mechanical engineering graduate from the University of Mumbai. She shifted to the US in 2011 to pursue her master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan Technological University.

 

Jul 20, 2021, 05:06 PM

'Excited, curious, but not nervous': Jeff Bezos shows confidence before space flight

Blue Origin’s New Shephard will carry the four passengers to the outer space. The trip will last for a total of ten minutes, out of which for four minutes the passengers will experience the Karman Line.

Jul 20, 2021, 05:03 PM

Jeff Bezos Blue Origin flight

Jeff Bezos is flying to space: When and where to watch Blue Origin flight

Bezos, who launched Blue Origin in 2000 to use some of his Amazon money to research rocket technology for a variety of business goals, will embark on his extraterrestrial mission just nine days after fellow billionaire and rocket firm founder Richard Branson.

Jul 20, 2021, 05:01 PM

Bezos is set to travel to space in his Blue Origin rocket in a short while...

Jul 20, 2021, 04:31 PM

Journey of Jeff Bezos

Journey of Jeff Bezos: How Amazon's 'garage inventor' became interested in space

The founder of Amazon.com Inc and business mogul Jeff Bezos is expected to launch into space aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket on Tuesday. 

 



