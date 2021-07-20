Blue Origin capsule touches down, Bezos & three others back home

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos,57, travelled to space in his Blue Origin rocket lifting off from a Texas desert beyond the Karman line and back home on Earth.

Bezos was joined by female aviator Wally Funk, 82, who became the oldest astronaut. She was accompanied by 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen who became the youngest to explore outer space in the short journey on Tuesday.

Bezos' younger brother Mark also accompanied the three passengers, however, the much-hyped anonymous winner of the auction seat did not show up due to "scheduling conflicts".

The rocket named New Shepard has taken at least 15 uncrewed flights in various safety tests. It lifted off smoothly and touched down safely as the crew emerged from the capsule as heroes.