/‘Revenge is coming soon,’ Iranian newspaper warns US, Europe leaders in front-page headline

The front page of a state-published newspaper in Iran said in its headline on Sunday: “Revenge is coming soon.” The threat featured on the front of the Jam-e Jam newspaper is imposed on a photo from the funeral of former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, where mourners held a banner declaring “Trump, we’re going to kill you.”

The front page also carries the quote from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei promising that “vengeance is the will of our nation” and will “inevitably be carried out.”

The Hamshahri newspaper, owned by Tehran’s municipality, published an AI-generated graphic on Saturday depicting US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in orange prison uniforms with crosshairs on their foreheads, under the slogan “Revenge is certain.”

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It also depicted 13 US, Israeli and European officials in prison uniforms as Mojtaba Khamenei renewed Iran’s pledge to avenge his father’s killing

The Hamshahri graphic held 13 US, Israeli and European political and military figures as responsible for the killing of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israeli strike on February 28.

Besides Trump and Netanyahu, the image also featured US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir were also shown in prison uniforms, as were Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. By including European leaders, the newspaper indicated that its revenge list extends beyond the US and Israeli officials associated most directly with the war.

The graphic appeared after Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, issued his first public message since his father’s funeral ceremonies began, pledging retaliation against those responsible for his killing.

“We pledge to avenge the blood of the martyred leader and all the martyrs of these two wars from the criminal and disgraced killers,” Khamenei said in the written statement, which was read on Iranian state television.

He described vengeance as “the demand of the nation” and said it “must certainly” take place, adding that “soon every free person around the world will fulfil a part of this divine mission.”