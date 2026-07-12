/Vietnam Boat Tragedy Kills 15 Indians; Boat Captain Under Probe

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 23:27 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 23:27 IST
At least 15 Indian tourists have died after a tourist boat carrying holidaymakers capsized near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam. The vessel was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it overturned. Search and rescue operations are ongoing as Vietnamese authorities investigate the cause of the accident. The Indian Embassy in Hanoi has confirmed the incident, established emergency helplines, and is coordinating closely with local authorities to assist affected families.