/Multiple explosions hit Iran's Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island: Iranian media

Southern port city of Bandar Abbas and nearby Qeshm Island in Iran were rocked by multiple explosions on Sunday, said the semi-official Fars News Agency. Residents of the village of Mesen on southern Qeshm Island also said they heard several explosions.

Later, Qeshm Governor Hossein Amir Teymouri confirmed the news and said 10 to 11 "enemy" projectiles struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, targeting military sites.

No casualties were reported in the attacks.

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United States attacks key locations in Iran

Earlier today, The United States attacked key locations in Iran as tensions flared up in West Asia again. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that it launched a fresh round of strikes against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy fired at a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s IRIB state broadcaster reported that explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar and Asaluyeh. It must be noted that Chabahar post - that is strategically and geopolitically important to India is in this area.

The attack came within an hour of Iran announcing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Unconfirmed reports also suggested that HIMARS rockets may have been launched from Bahrain toward Iran. Soon after the attack, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth posted on X, saying: “Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay.”

Later today the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strait is "open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway.