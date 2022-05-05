Plane drops water to combat fast-spreading wildfires in New Mexico

A firefighting aircraft dropped water over an area south of Las Vegas on Wednesday (May 4) to control the spread of two wildfires that combined in New Mexico.

The wildfire at Calf Canyon has joined with the Hermits Peak wildfire, where according to local officials it has burned through over 145,000 acres. Thousands of residents have evacuated amid the threatening fires.

Off of Highway 283 in San Miguel county south of Las Vegas, smoke was seen rising from trees.

Over a 1,000 firefighters are working to put out smoking embers and control the spread of the wildfires.

Swathes of New Mexico are under critical fire alerts.