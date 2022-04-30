US fishermen catch 832-pound bluefin tuna in Gulf of Mexico, look to set new state record  

An 832-pound bluefin tuna seems to have been caught by some fishermen in Florida, said media reports.

The catch of the fish seems to have set a new state record on April 15.

The pictures of the fish along with its weight were also posted on social media by HarborWalk Marina.

The fish was caught around 160 miles out to sea in the Gulf of Mexico. The crew took almost four and half hours to reel it in, the report said.

Also Read: US judge quashes Donald Trump’s request to end contempt of court ruling

The boat of these fishermen is called ‘No Name’. It was led by Captain Jake Matney and crewed by deckmates, Devin Sarver and Jett Tolbert, as per the report.

The family of Matney was also aboard the boat.

In a Facebook post, Sarver wrote, "Words cannot express how [grateful] I am! What happened to us the ups and downs of this battle make for a great story with great people! 5 hours before this fish was all said and done, THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF!"

Watch: US economy shrinks in first quarter of 2022

"I've never had so much respect for a fish and to catch him in the Gulf of Mexico is a feat of it's own!! This bluefin was as bad as they come, God is great!" Sarver wrote.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)