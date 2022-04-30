Tough luck: US judge quashes Donald Trump’s request to end contempt of court ruling, upholds hefty fine

Donald Trump seems to be in dire straits as his lawyer’s request to end a contempt of court order against the former US president has been denied by a judge in New York on Friday.

As if this was not enough, the judge has also upheld the $10,000-a-day fine for his failure to comply with a subpoena, which has been issued by the state attorney general in the investigation of the business practices of family company of the Trump, the Trump Organization.

In New York state court in Manhattan, Justice Arthur Engoron said he was not convinced with an affidavit, which was provided by Trump.

Engoron said there was no evidence the former president conducted a search for the records, which were sought by Letitia James, attorney general, New York.

“I am surprised he doesn’t seem to have any documents, they’re all with the organization,” he said.

“I will consider your request to terminate the fine. But if you don’t hear from me, the clock is still ticking,” the judge told Alina Habba, Trump’s lawyer.

In this case, Trump has denied wrongdoing. He calls the probe to be politically motivated as Trump is a Republican and James is a Democrat.

(With inputs from agencies)