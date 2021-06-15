Once virus epicenter, New York lifts Covid curbs after vaccination success

America's New York City which was the epicentre of the virus last year announced that 70 per cent adults had taken one vaccine dose as authorities lifted coronavirus curbs.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said: "Today New York State reached our goal of 70% adult vaccination that means we can return to life as we know it."

"Effective immediately, state-mandated COVID restrictions are lifted across commercial and social settings," the New York governor informed.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio had earlier announced that a ticker-tape parade to be conducted on July 7 to honour the health workers who fought against the virus to treat patients.

The virus positivity rate has fallen to a dramatic 0.59 per cent. New York witnessed 33,000 COVID-19 fatalities as it battled the virus during the height of crisis with lockdowns and hospitalisations.

"We were knocked down but we got back up and that's something to celebrate about this city," Blasio stated as he celebrated the city's victory over the virus after overcoming dark times most of last year.

The United States is the worst-hit country due to the virus. The country crossed the grim milestone of 600,000 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday.

"There's still too many lives being lost," US President Biden said on the continued virus death toll.

According to US health officials, at least 52 per cent of the population has received one dose of the virus even as Biden has set a target of 70 per cent by July 4.

Vaccinations had begun in the US in December with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and had reached a peak of 4 million shots administered per day in April.