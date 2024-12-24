New York City, United States

The illegal immigrant from Guatemala who has been accused of torching a sleeping woman on a Brooklyn subway two days back had been deported back to his home country in June 2018, but he re-entered the United States (US) at some point, American media reported late Monday (Dec 23).

The migrant was identified as 33-year-old Sebastian Zapeta. He was arrested on murder and arson charges in the woman’s death but is yet to appear in front of a judge.

The attack happened on Sunday morning on a stationary F train at the Coney Island station in Brooklyn.

Authorities say Zapeta approached the woman, who was sitting motionless in the train car and may have been sleeping, and used a lighter to set her clothing on fire.

Deportation to Guatemala and re-entry to US

American media reported that Zapeta was nabbed at the border in Arizona on June 1, 2018, and deported back home a week later. However, he re-entered the US illegally at some point.

A report by Fox9 said that a Brooklyn address for Zapeta released by the police matched a service centre for the Samaritan Daytop Village, which provides housing and substance abuse support.

New York governor faces calls to resign

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, has been facing calls to step down from the post after she shared a post on social media about the improvement in subway safety on the same day the woman was set on fire by Zapeta.

Among those who have demanded her resignation is billionaire Elon Musk.

In a post on X, Democratic Representative Ritchie Torres wrote, "Two hours ago, Kathy Hochul took a victory lap for making subways 'safer'. She congratulated herself on the same day two subway riders were stabbed in Queens (one in the face and one in the chest) and another was barbarically burned alive. Has there ever been a more tone-deaf Governor in the history of New York?"

Reacting to Toress' post, Musk said, "Insane. She should be recalled."

(With inputs from agencies)