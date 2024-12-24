New York, United States

New York police on Monday (Dec 23) charged a 33-year-old Guatemalan citizen in the horrific subway immolation murder case. The illegal migrant identified as Sebastian Zapeta had allegedly set a sleeping woman on fire over the weekend. He has been charged with murder and arson, said the police.

Advertisment

'Gruesome and senseless' crime

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez expressed outrage over the crime, calling it "gruesome and senseless."

In a statement, he said, "The depravity of this horrific crime is beyond comprehension, and my office is committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice".

Advertisment

Also read | Subway horror in New York: Sleeping woman set on fire by stranger, police nab suspect

He pledged to seek the most severe consequences available under the law, stating, "This gruesome and senseless act of violence against a vulnerable woman will be met with the most serious consequences."

Who is Sebastian Zapeta?

Advertisment

According to the US Department of Homeland, 33-year-old Sebastian Zapeta is a Guatemalan citizen who illegally entered America in 2018 and was deported to Guatemala a few days later.

Zapeta faces charges of murder and arson, and if convicted, he could receive a lengthy prison sentence. Federal authorities have said they intend to remove him from the US whenever he is released from New York custody.

What happened?

At around 7:30 am local time on Sunday (Dec 22), the suspect, as per reports, approached the victim in a train car. Both were riding an F line train at Stillwell Avenue in Brooklyn, said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

The suspect intentionally set the victim, who was "motionless," on fire before fleeing the scene. He used a lighter to ignite the victim's clothing, "which became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds," said Tisch.

The lighter was later found in his pocket.

Also read | Trump says Musk 'not gonna be president,' vows to make 'male and female' the only two legal genders in US

The fire was put out; however, first responders declared the victim dead at the scene.

Police have yet to identify the victim by name.

The "brutal murder" was captured on a security camera inside the subway car, said Michael Kemper, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s chief security officer.

(With inputs from agencies)