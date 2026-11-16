/NDLEA intercepts meth hidden in cereal boxes, arrests US basketball player in Lagos airport busts

Nigeria’s drug enforcement agency says it has stopped two major trafficking attempts at Lagos’s main international airport, in a week of raids that also uncovered an illegal firearms factory.

Meth in breakfast cereal

On 11 November, officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Murtala Muhammed International Airport arrested a 56-year-old man arriving from South Africa. Inside his two boxes, they found 25 parcels of methamphetamine, 25.05kg in total, hidden among packs of breakfast cereal and cereal-based foods.

The suspect, who holds Nigerian and South African passports, has lived in South Africa for more than 24 years. He told investigators he entered the country on forged documents under a false name, Omokan Isaac Babatope, and kept that identity ever since. His real name, the agency says, is Chinedu Onwude. He said a South Africa-based man hired him to deliver the drugs for R20,000, roughly US$1,100.

American basketball player detained

The same day, officers detained Greene Da’monte Khiree, a 28-year-old American from Savannah, Georgia, who arrived from Thailand via Dubai. Under discreet surveillance, he was seen leaving two checked bags behind and trying to exit with only his carry-on. He was arrested in the airport car park.

The abandoned bags held 32 parcels of “Loud”, a potent cannabis strain, weighing 33.95kg, along with a tracking device. Khiree, who says he has played professional basketball in Thailand since October 2025, told officers he came to Nigeria on holiday to build contacts for his career. The NDLEA says analysis of his phone pointed to his knowledge of the trafficking.

Gun factory busted in Kaduna

In northern Kaduna State, operatives raided a village on 9 November and shut down a workshop making firearms locally. They arrested a 45-year-old man and seized 17 locally made Dane guns, two pistols and 25 gun pipes. Days later, a woman was stopped on the Abuja–Kaduna expressway carrying 196 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition and N675,000 in cash.

Tons of drugs seized nationwide

Raids across Lagos, Kaduna, Ondo, Delta, Edo and Osun states yielded tons of illicit substances, mostly cannabis. Among the largest hauls:

Ondo: 560kg of cannabis recovered from a store, plus 122kg from a forest farm

Kaduna: nearly 500kg of skunk seized from a hideout

Delta: more than 255kg of cannabis, and a major local distributor arrested after six months of surveillance

Osun: a 0.855-hectare cannabis farm, with an estimated 2,137.5kg of plant material, destroyed

Lagos: nearly 200kg of cannabis in separate operations, plus codeine syrup, tramadol and Rohypnol

Prevention work continues