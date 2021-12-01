Morning news brief: US high school shooting, Pfizer seeks FDA approval and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From Pfizer seeking US FDA approval for Covid boosters for teens aged 16-17 to three people dying and eight getting wounded in US high school shooting, we have it all.

Pfizer seeks US FDA approval for Covid boosters for teens aged 16-17

As concerns grow about the impact of the new Omicron variant, Pfizer announced on Tuesday it was seeking US authorization for booster shots for adolescents aged 16 and 17.

Three dead, eight wounded in US high school shooting

A 15-year-old student opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three teenagers and wounding eight other people before surrendering to police, authorities said, in what was the deadliest US school shooting so far this year.

Over one third world never used internet, says UN body

Around 37% of the world’s population seems to have never used the internet. The revelation was made by a United Nations' body. The coronavirus pandemic has led to a spike in the number of internet users but still around 3 billion people have not been able to use it.

Japan gives thumbs down to party season as many won’t go drinking with boss

With bonenkai or forget-the-year party season around the year, several people in Japan seem to avoiding the tradition of an evening of nomunication, which means drinking and communication, with colleagues, especially bosses.