Over one third world never used internet, says UN body  

In today’s fast-paced world, where numerous people go online for various purposes, around 37% of the world’s population seems to have never used the internet. The revelation was made by a United Nations' body.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a spike in the number of internet users but still around 3 billion people have not been able to use it.

According to an estimate by the UN’s International Telecommunication Union (ITU), 96% of these people in developing countries have not got access to internet.

ITU secretary general Houlin Zhao, said, “ITU will work to make sure the building blocks are in place to connect the remaining 2.9 billion. We are determined to ensure no one will be left behind.”

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the estimated number of people going online has increased from 4.1 billion in 2019 to 4.9 billion this year, the agency said.

Several people using internet may also be doing it infrequently, facing connectivity issues or using shared devices.

The measures like school closures, lockdowns and the need to access online services may have led to the spike in internet users during the pandemic, the ITU said.

(With inputs from agencies)