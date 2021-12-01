Japan gives thumbs down to party season as many won’t go drinking with boss

With bonenkai or forget-the-year party season around the year, several people in Japan seem to avoiding the tradition of an evening of nomunication, which means drinking and communication, with colleagues, especially bosses.

With the number of coronavirus cases falling in the country after 18 months of the pandemic, there seems to be an opportune moment to party. The bars and restaurants in the country may also be fully open for business.

Also Read: Santa shortage may strike US festive revellers hard this Christmas

The time-honoured tradition of drinking and eating with colleagues seems to have find only a few takers.

According to some surveys, several people are dreading the thoughts of celebrating bonenkai this year.

Recently, online readers of the ‘Asahi Shimbun’ newspaper were asked to share thoughts over the bonenkai season on its eve. In the survey, which looked to understand the mood of the nation, found that many people didn’t like the idea of partying alongside colleagues, especially bosses.

Also Read: 'A lot of things are fabricated': Japan's crown prince criticises media coverage of daughter's engagement

The reason behind the outcome of the survey seems to be the pressure to mind their Ps and Qs in front of senior colleagues.

In another recent survey by Nippon Life Insurance, over 60% respondents think the tradition was “unnecessary”, while 11% looked it as an absolute necessity.

(With inputs from agencies)