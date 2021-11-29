Santa shortage may strike US festive revellers hard this Christmas

In what could dampen the spirits of several festive revellers, the US may be facing an unlikely shortage of Santas.

According to experts, there seems to be a 10% few Santa Claus entertainers this year due to coronavirus as several people are making concerted efforts to have a Santa performer at their event during the festival.

Hiresanta.com founder Mitch Allen, in a statement to Insider, said the site has witnessed a 121% hike in people asking for a Santa at an event this year compared to last two years.

As several people have died due to COVID-19 or are avoiding doing events due to the pandemic, there is a shortage of Santa Claus entertainers by 10% this year. Many entertainers have also retired, Allen added.

Santa Tim Connaghan, who is also dubbed as the "National Santa" and has appeared in major parades and as the Santa for ‘Toys for Tots’, told ‘The Washington Post’ that around 18% of the fellow Santas seem to be taking the year off.

Several Santas seem to have some comorbidities and are at risk due to COVID-19 as they tend to be older and overweight, reported The Post.

