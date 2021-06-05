Morning news brief: US Covid aid to Afghanistan, Trump's Facebook account suspension and more

Morning brief Photograph Photograph:( WION Web Team )
AS US troops continue their withdrawal from the war-torn country, US Secretary of States Anthony Blinken has announced more than $266 million in additional humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, intended mainly for the country's COVID-19 response. While the World Health Organisation is yet to give clearance to the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik-V, Russia's President Vladimir Putin defended the vaccine saying that Russian authorities had not registered a single fatality linked to the coronavirus vaccine.
US sending $266.5 million in aid to Afghanistan for Covid response
Mexico's foreign minister blasts OAS chief ahead of election
ASEAN envoys meet Myanmar junta leader to press for dialogue
Watch: Russia: Vladimir Putin defends Sputnik-V's credibility