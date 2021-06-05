Morning news brief: US Covid aid to Afghanistan, Trump's Facebook account suspension and more

Here is WION's daily morning news brief with what’s happening around the world today.

AS US troops continue their withdrawal from the war-torn country, US Secretary of States Anthony Blinken has announced more than $266 million in additional humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, intended mainly for the country's COVID-19 response. While the World Health Organisation is yet to give clearance to the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik-V, Russia's President Vladimir Putin defended the vaccine saying that Russian authorities had not registered a single fatality linked to the coronavirus vaccine.

US sending $266.5 million in aid to Afghanistan for Covid response

Mexico's foreign minister blasts OAS chief ahead of election

ASEAN envoys meet Myanmar junta leader to press for dialogue

Watch: Russia: Vladimir Putin defends Sputnik-V's credibility

Watch: Facebook suspends Trump's account until 2023