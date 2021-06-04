Morning news brief: US blacklists Chinese firms, Tiananmen anniversary and more

Here is WION's daily morning news brief with what’s happening around the world today.

Biden expanded a blacklist of Chinese firms that are off-limits to American investors over their links to Beijing's "military-industrial complex. On the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, Hong Kong police have reportedly arrested a member of the committee that organises the city's annual candlelight vigil for the massacre's victims.

The organiser of annual Tiananmen Square vigil in Hong Kong arrested on massacre's 32nd anniversary





Joe Biden blacklists 28 more Chinese firms to investors, says White House





Indonesia's hijab headbangers trade village life for metal heaven





Watch: The fatal story of 32 years old Tiananmen Square protests

Watch: Belarus TV broadcasts tearful interview with detained activist Roman Protasevich