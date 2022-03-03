Morning news brief: ICC probe, world leaders react to UNGA vote, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

ICC's prosecutor has started investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine. Russia space agency head has said that satellite hacking would justify war. The world leaders have reacted sharply to UNGA vote.

'Staggering' humanitarian cost of Russia's 'cruellest' day of Ukraine attack

US officials warned Wednesday of the "staggering" human toll of Moscow's incursion into Ukraine following the apparent use of cluster bombs and other treaty violating weapons that threaten to escalate further the conflict.

ICC's prosecutor starts investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor has started an investigation on Wednesday into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide in Ukraine.

'A casus belli': Amid Ukraine crisis, Russia space agency head says satellite hacking would justify war

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, was quoted as saying on Wednesday (March 2) that Russia will treat any hacking of its satellites as a justification for war.

'Silence the guns...now', 'world is rejecting Russia’s lies': Here's how world leaders reacted to UNGA vote

An overwhelming majority of nations at the UN General Assembly voted on Wednesday to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine by "demanding" Russia "immediately" withdraw from it.