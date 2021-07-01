Morning news brief: Graves found in Canadian school, Protestors shot dead in Ghana, and more

Here is WION's daily morning news brief with what’s happening around the world today. From 182 unmarked graves being found at a Canadian school to Hong Kong finally getting back to stability after 'chaos'. Read all the top stories here.

'Unstoppable': 182 unmarked graves found at third Canadian school

On the heels of two similar finds amounting to hundreds of burials, another 182 unmarked graves have been discovered at a third indigenous residential school in Canada.

Hong Kong returning to stability after 'chaos', says acting chief executive John Lee

Hong Kong's acting chief executive John Lee said on Thursday that the city is returning to order from chaos since China imposed a sweeping national security law on the global financial hub last year.

US court quashes Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction, set to be freed

A US court overturned comedian Bill Cosby's conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago on Wednesday, allowing his release from prison, in a blow to the #MeToo movement.

Two protesters shot dead in Ghana

Two protesters were shot dead and four were wounded in clashes with security forces in Ghana's southern Ashanti region, police and a health official said Wednesday.

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid pass but Delta poses threat

An EU-wide Covid certificate for easier travel comes into force on Thursday, just in time for Europe's busy summer vacation period, but the more infectious Delta variant is already threatening to curtail its use.

WATCH: Johnson faces tough questions in parliament over Hancock's COVID conduct