Morning brief: Latest from Israel-Hamas war, India to drag Canada to FATF, and more

Israel-Hamas war live: US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Israel was making its own decisions ahead of the anticipated ground invasion of Gaza Strip.

India-Canada tensions: New Delhi might drag Canada to FATF for not reining in terror funding on its soil. As per Indian officials, despite New Delhi having shared ‘credible and clinching’ evidence with Ottawa, the latter has failed to rein in terror funding operations on its soil.

Australia: Australia said Wednesday (Oct 25) that it is dispatching 'significant' military troops and two military transport jets to the Middle East.

President Joe Biden of the US said Tuesday (Oct 24) that Israel was making its own decisions when asked by a reporter whether US was pressing the Jewish nation to postpone or delay its ground invasion of Gaza.

India is planning to drag Canada to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for its inaction over Khalistani extremism and terror funding.

As the humanitarian toll of the crisis in the Israel-Hamas war continues to mount, Australia is also concerned for its citizens in the region and is ramping up efforts to ensure their safety and security.

Hong Kong's leader mulling over creating new national security law in 2024

Hong Kong leader John Lee said Wednesday that the semi-autonomous city would create its own national security law in 2024, four years after Beijing imposed sweeping legislation aimed at silencing dissent.