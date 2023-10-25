Hong Kong to create its own national security law in 2024, says leader John Lee

Hong Kong would create its own national security law in 2024, leader John Lee said Wednesday (Oct 25). This comes four years after Beijing imposed sweeping legislation aimed at silencing dissent.

During his yearly policy address, Lee said: "The government is pressing ahead to draw up effective legislative options and will complete the legislative exercise in 2024."

In 2019, Hong Kong was rocked by pro-democracy protests. The protests also erupted in other parts of the world. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets, demanding greater freedom and more autonomy from China.

But Beijing reacted by imposing a national security law to punish four major crimes — secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. The sentences ranged up to life in prison.

China introduced the national security law for Hong Kong in 2020. The law made it easier for Beijing to prosecute protesters and provided the nation with powers to shape life in Hong Kong the way it has never had before, with critics labelling it "the end of Hong Kong".

Lee, who was a security chief, said that the government would "continue to safeguard national security and improve its relevant legal system and enforcement mechanisms".

In Hong Kong, the Basic Law states that it is required to make its own law combating seven security-related crimes, including treason and espionage.

The task, often referred to as "a constitutional responsibility" by the city's government, has yet to be fulfilled. The last legislative attempt in 2003 was shelved after half a million Hong Kongers took to the streets to protest the move.

In his address, Lee focused on the property market and stabilising the ailing economy. Lee said that Hong Kong's economy, which contracted 3.5 per cent last year, would "resume growth this year" as inbound tourism and consumption improved, and unemployment fell.

Hong Kong's economy grew 2.2 per cent in the first half of the year and is expected to grow four per cent year-on-year.

Lee noted, however, that the external environment remains challenging given the interest rate hikes in some advanced economies, with Hong Kong investment and asset markets "negatively impacted".

(With inputs from agencies)

