Australia dispatches 'significant' number of troops, jets to West Asia

As the humanitarian toll of the crisis in the Israel-Hamas war continues to mount, Australia is also concerned for its citizens in the region and is ramping up efforts to ensure their safety and security. The country said Wednesday (Oct 25) that it is dispatching 'significant' military troops and two military transport jets to the Middle East, reported AFP news agency.

Defence Minister Richard Marles reportedly said that the move was being taken in order to provide assistance to Australian citizens in the Middle East region "if this gets worse." However, the official refrained from giving an exact number of troops that will be sent to the war-hit region.

As per reports, two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft had been deployed. The base location for these jets and troops also has been kept undisclosed by Marles, who is also deputy prime minister.

Other military aircraft, a C-17A Globemaster heavy transport aircraft, and a KC-30 air refueller have already been dispatched to the area.

Australians in Gaza, West Bank

The deadly strike from Gaza's Hamas on October 7 led to a bloody onslaught on Israeli citizens and it in turn triggered Israeli air strikes on the terrorist group. The Hamas-run Health Ministry said at least 5,791 Palestinians have been killed and 16,297 are injured.

According to the Israeli government, over 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, mostly civilians. As many as 222 people, including foreigners, were believed captured by Hamas during the rampage on Oct 7 and taken into Gaza, as per Israel's military. Over 800 Australians have been taken out of Israel since October 13.

A total of 79 Australian citizens in Gaza and 51 in the West Bank have asked the Australian government to help them leave the war-ravaged nation. The Defence Minister said that the government is planning to assist these individuals.

(With inputs from agencies)