Israel strikes 'military infrastructure' in Syria after rocket launches, says Israeli army

Israel’s military said that it struck several Syrian “military targets”, including Syrian army infrastructure and mortar launchers, early Wednesday (Oct 25) in what it described as a response to rocket launches from Syria towards Israel.

This comes hours after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said two rockets were launched from Syria in northern Israel.

Israeli military strikes Syria

“IDF fighter jets struck military infrastructure and mortar launchers belonging to the Syrian Army in response to the launches toward Israel yesterday (Tuesday),” the IDF said in a statement.

An IDF spokesperson told AFP the strikes were inside Syria. However, the Israeli military did not provide further details.

Rocket launches from Syria

According to the IDF, the strikes were conducted in retaliation for two rocket launches from Syria towards Israeli communities in the occupied Golan Heights on Tuesday (Oct 24).

The reported rocket launches set off alarms in the Golan Heights communities of Neot Golan, Bnei Yehuda and Givat Yoav.

However, the IDF said that both projectiles landed in open areas. Subsequently, the Israeli forces responded with artillery shelling at the source of the fire in Syria.

So far, Israel has not accused the Syrian army of firing the two rockets while there was no immediate comment from Syria.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said that it would not allow its arch-foe Iran to expand its presence there.

Is the Israel-Hamas war expanding?

The reported rocket launches from Syria come as Israel is in the midst of a war with Hamas after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack against Israel on October 7.

Since the beginning of the war, Israel has also traded fire on its northern border with Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah and militants in Syria in recent days. This comes amid fears that the war may “expand” to the rest of the region.

During a debate at the United Nations Security Council, Iranian ambassador to the UN, Saeed Iravani accused the US of “wrongly placing the blame on Iran” for the rise in the region’s insecurity and said it was Washington’s “unwavering support for Israel” that is an “an active part of the problem.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Iran that Washington does not seek a conflict with Tehran, but would act swiftly and decisively if Iran or its proxies attack American personnel anywhere.

The US believes that Iran-sponsored proxies have been targeting the US military in the Middle East after Washington sent its US Navy destroyer near Israel and promised them more military aid.

