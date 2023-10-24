'US does not seek war with Iran, but...': Blinken warns Tehran

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Iran on Tuesday (Oct 24) that Washington does not seek a conflict with Tehran, but would act swiftly and decisively if Iran or its proxies attack American personnel anywhere.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Blinken said, "The United States does not seek conflict with Iran. We do not want this war to widen. But if Iran or its proxies attack U.S. personnel anywhere, make no mistake: we will defend our people, we will defend our security - swiftly and decisively."

His comments came amid international fears that the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas could become a larger conflict, drawing in the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah which is supported by Iran.

'Don't throw fuel on fire'

Iran has so far not responded to Blinken's remarks and is due to address the Security Council meeting on the Middle East later in the day.

"We call on all member states to send a firm, united message to any state or non-state actor that is considering opening another front in this conflict against Israel or who may target Israel's partners, including the United States: don't. Don't throw fuel on the fire," Blinken said.

He also urged that Palestinian civilians must be protected. "We continue to coordinate closely with Egypt, Israel and partners across the region, as well as with the United Nations, to build mechanisms that will enable sustained humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza without benefiting Hamas or any other terrorist group," Blinken added.

US military steps up surveillance in Middle East

The US has been taking new steps to protect its troops in the Middle East as concerns mount about attacks by Iran-backed groups, the news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday citing officials.

Some of these measures include increasing American military patrols, restricting access to base facilities and hiking intelligence collection, including through drone and other surveillance operations, the officials told the news agency.

They added that the military was also beefing up monitoring from guard towers on military facilities, hiking security at base access points and increasing operations to counter potential incoming drones, rockets, and missiles.

(With inputs from agencies)

