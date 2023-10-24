Explained | Will attacks on US military assets in West Asia turn Israel-Hamas conflict into regional war?

Reports are coming in that US aircraft carriers in the West Asian region are being targetted in drone attacks by Iran proxies. While so far it has managed to thwart these attacks, there's increasing worry that a major attack could drag the US further into the Israel-Hamas war, the same way the Pearl Harbour attack led America to join World War II.

Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon spokesman, told reporters on Oct 19 that USS Carney, a navy destroyer deployed to West Asia (Middle East) was targeted by drones and missiles in the northern Red Sea.

“We cannot say for certain what these missiles and drones were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen heading north along the Red Sea, potentially towards targets in Israel,” Ryder said, adding that he wasn’t sure whether the attacks targeted the US Navy ship.

He blamed the pro-Iranian Houthi rebels in Yemen for launching a flurry of missiles and drones. However, this was not an isolated incident.

US military under attack in Middle East

Over the past week, American troops stationed in other parts of the Middle East—Iraq and Syria—have come under attacks. There are about 2,500 US troops in Iraq.

Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts US and other international forces in western Iraq, was targeted by drones and missiles on October 19 evening. Multiple blasts were reportedly heard inside the base.

The attack came after rockets hit another military base hosting US forces near Baghdad’s international airport on Thursday, Iraqi police said.

A day before on Wednesday, US forces in Iraq were targeted in two separate drone attacks, with one causing minor injuries to a small number of troops even though the US military managed to intercept the armed drone.

At the same time, a drone hit US forces in Syria, resulting in minor injuries, while another one was brought down.

The spate of attacks on US military in the Middle East comes amidst the Israel-Hamas war that has divided the Western nations and the Gulf.

Israel-Hamas war dividing the world

While the US-led West backs Israel’s right to self-defence as the latter scrambles to wipe out Hamas for the October 7 terror attack that left hundreds and thousands of Israelis dead, the Arab nations, on the other hand, have expressed concerns over the humanitarian issue in Gaza that has been spiralling as a consequence of war.

The Arab nations have strongly expressed reservations over what they see as US meddling in the Israel-Hamas conflict after Washington decided to send military advisors and ammunitions to aid Israel.

US sends THAAD, Patriot systems

In the wake of rising attacks on US troops, the Pentagon said that it was deploying a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and additional Patriot air defence missile system battalions to the Middle East.

In recent weeks, The United States has sent a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East in recent weeks, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships and about 2,000 Marines.

Apart from that, the Pentagon is also sending military advisers, including a Marine Corps general versed in urban warfare, to Israel to aid in its war planning.

One of the officers leading the assistance is Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, who previously helped lead special operations forces against the Islamic State and served in Fallujah, Iraq.

US blames Iran’s proxies

The US believes that Iran-sponsored proxies have been targeting the US military in the Middle East after Washington sent its US Navy destroyer near Israel and promised them more military aid.

At the UN Security Council held a quarterly open debate on the Middle East in New York on Tuesday (Oct 24), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Iran amid Israel's war with Hamas that if Tehran or its proxies “attack us”.

"The United States does not seek conflict with Iran. We do not want this war to widen. But if Iran or its proxies attack US personnel anywhere, make no mistake. We will defend our people -- we will defend our security -- swiftly and decisively," he said.

US officials have been on heightened alert for potential attacks on American and partner forces in the Middle East.

While Iranian proxies have periodically tried to attack US positions in Iraq and Syria, Washington officials are concerned that the groups may exploit the Israel-Hamas conflict could seize on the instability in the region to launch new attacks.

Hence, US’ decision to send weapons, especially the THAAD system, to Israel is believed to be part of a wider plan to bolster firepower in the region if Iran or its proxies intervene in the battle against Hamas and Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies)



