Israel-Palestine war: El-Sisi piggybacking on sympathy | World Of Africa

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
It's been more than two weeks since the war between Israel and Hamas began. In Africa though, the demonstrations have had a mixed bowl of support for Palestinians being bombarded by Israel and some African leaders like Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi being accused of piggybacking on the demos for political gain.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos