Israel-Hamas war highlights: Guterres' clarification fails to pacify Israel envoy who again urges UN chief to resign
The Hamas health ministry said at least 50 people were killed Tuesday in a single hour of increased Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip. This was after the Palestinian health ministry, on Tuesday said that Israeli air strikes had killed more than 700 Palestinians in Hamas-run Gaza overnight, reporting the highest 24-hour death toll.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's clarification failed to pacify Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, who has once again urged him to resign.
"It is a disgrace to the UN that the Secretary-General does not retract his words and is not even able to apologize for what he said yesterday. He must resign," said Erdan.
Saying he "distorts and twists reality", Erdan accused the UN chief of blaming Israel for Hamas's brutal attack on 7 October.
"Every person understands very well that the meaning of his words is that Israel has guilt for the actions of Hamas or, at the very least, it shows his understanding for the ‘background’ leading up to the massacre.
"A secretary general who does not understand that the murder of innocents can never be understood by any ‘background’ cannot be secretary general."
The United States-led coalition forces have initiated live-fire drills at military installations in Iraq and Syria in response to a series of attacks on American troops in the past week that resulted in over 20 soldiers sustaining injuries, reported Fox news.
The Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) announced on Wednesday that ground-based operational exercises, aimed at verifying the functionality of weapon systems and ensuring the readiness and competence of crews, will take place within or near the al-Hasakah area in Syria and the Khalidiyah region in Iraq.
Due to the destructive impact of Israeli airstrikes causing severe disfigurement, identifying the deceased in Gaza has become challenging. As a result, many casualties are assigned numbers rather than names, according to a report by Reuters. To address this issue, some parents are inscribing their children's names on their limbs, while others are having them wear distinctive bracelets to aid in easier identification.
Israel has approved a US request to temporarily postpone its planned ground incursion into Gaza, providing additional time for the United States to deploy extra air defence systems to protect its personnel in the region, reports The Wall Street Journal, citing statements from US and Israeli officials.
Live traffic information can potentially reveal the troop movements, posing a threat to the expected Israeli troop movements in Gaza.
Addressing the audience in Cairo, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that his country does not employ "double standards," countering criticisms of his government's actions in response to the Gaza conflict.
“International law applies to everyone and France carries the universal values of humanism,” he said during a joint press conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
“All lives are equal, all victims deserve our compassion and our lasting commitment to a just and sustainable peace in the Middle East,” the French president said.
Israel categorises Hamas as a "despicable terrorist organisation" and strongly rejects Turkish President Erdogan's characterisation of Hamas as a liberation group fighting to protect their land.
“Hamas is … worse than ISIS, that brutally and intentionally murders babies, children, women and the elderly, takes civilians hostage and uses its own people as human shields,” Lior Haiat, spokesperson for the Israeli foreign ministry, posted on X.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed 'shock' over what he said was 'misrepresentation' of his remarks, reported AFP
"I am shocked by misrepresentations by some of my statement yesterday in the Security Council -- as if I was justifying acts of terror by Hamas," said Guterres as quoted by AFP.
Guterres had said that events on October 7 (the day of Hamas attack) did not take place in 'vacuum'.
This is being perceived as a comment against Israel, which in turn, has reacted angrily saying it would not grant visas to UN officials. UK PM Rishi Sunak has rejected UN chief's 'vacuum' statement.
United Nations Security Council will hold votes on Wednesday to decide the fate of rival proposals from the US and Russia over the Israel-Hamas war. Both countries are seeking resolution on severe shortages of food, medicines, water and electricity in Gaza. The vote is set to take place at 1900 GMT.
In order for any resolution to pass, it should garner nine votes from 15-member UNSC and no vetoes from five permanent members.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is drawing flak for saying that developments on October 7 (the day of Hamas attack) did not take place in 'vacuum'. World Holocaust Remembrance Center has now said that Guterres 'failed the test'
"The slaughter of Jews by Hamas on October 7th was genocidal in its intents and immeasurably brutal in its form. Part of why it differs from the Holocaust is because Jews have today a state and an army. We are not defenseless and at the mercy of others. However, it puts to test the sincerity of world leaders, intellectuals and influencers that come to Yad Vashem and pledge “Never Again”. Those who seek to "understand", look for a justifying context, do not categorically condemn the perpetrators, and do not call for the unconditional and immediate release of the abducted – fail the test. UN Secretary General António Guterres failed the test." it said in its statement.
In what can be perceived as a strong comment, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Israeli attacks on Gaza signify 'mental illenes'.
"Israel's attacks on Gaza, both in terms of those who carry them out and in terms of those who support them, are a situation that signify both murderousness and mental illness," said Erdogan in Turkish parliament.
UK PM Rishi Sunak has said that UK does not agree with US chief Antonio Guterres' comment saying developments on October 7 did not occur in a 'vacuum'.
"Obviously we don't agree with that characterisation put forward," a spokesperson for Sunak said.
"We are clear that there is and can be no justification for Hamas's barbaric terrorist attack which was driven by hatred and ideology."
A German government spokesperson meanwhile has said the the government does have confidence in Guterres.
An Israeli airstrike targeted Aleppo International Airport on Wednesday, Syrian state TV reported.
"The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport," a Syrian military was cited as saying by the state TV, adding that the attack had damaged the airport's runway.
The airport has been out of service since Oct. 22 due to an Israeli missile attack.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he supports a pause in fighting to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza but rejected calls for a full ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Sunak said that Israel has the right to respond militarily to Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack as long as it follows international law.
Sunak said that British officials and allies at the United Nations had discussed "specific pauses, as distinct from a ceasefire" to allow aid into Gaza and let UK citizens and other foreign nationals leave.
Jordan's King Abdullah reportedly told French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (Oct 25) that ending Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is an urgent necessity and warned that it otherwise could lead to an "explosion" in the wider West Asia.
In a royal court statement, the monarch told Macron Israel should be pressured by global powers to stop its bombing campaign in the Hamas-ruled Gaza.
"The continuation of the (Gaza) war will lead to an explosion of the situation in the region," Abdullah was quoted as telling Macron, echoing worries among regional leaders the war could expand well beyond Gaza.
"We are against any attempt by Israel to create an exodus of Palestinians or internally displace the inhabitants of Gaza," King Abdullah said, according to the royal court statement.
The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Wednesday that 6,546 people have been killed in the territory since the outbreak of war with Israel.
The death toll includes 2,704 children. A total of 17,439 people have also been wounded since the conflict erupted on October 7, it said.
Before the eruption of the current crisis in Gaza, 80 per cent of the Palestinians in the blockaded region were dependent on international aid, the United Nations said.
The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said that two-thirds of Gaza's population was living in poverty and its unemployment rate stood at 45 per cent, one of the highest in the world.
The report was prepared by the UN before a deadly wave of assault on Israeli civilians by Gaza-based Hamas on October 7 prompted Israel to launch its current wave of bombardments in Gaza.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declined to condemn the acts of terror committed by Hamas on October 7 against Israeli civilians that prompted massive retaliation from Israel into Gaza Strip. "Hamas is not a terror organisation," Erdogan said.
"They (Hamas) are trying to save their people and homeland," Erdogan added, proclaiming the group designated as a terror group by the US, UK and Israel as "a group of liberation".
"We have now cancelled our state visits to Israel. We have no problem with Israeli state, but we'll never approve of it committing atrocities," Erdogan said.
"Israel is not defending itself, but committing crimes against humanity. The whole world must act to stop these barbaric acts."
The war in the Middle East triggered by the Hamas Islamist group was anticipated to have seen a massive retaliation by Israel. Israeli air strikes have taken out many Hamas commanders and pounded their targets. It also boasted of an air, ground, and sea invasion of Gaza. But, the country has so far not made a full-fledged ground invasion.
Israel alleged that Hamas, a Palestine-based group which is designated terrorist organisation by many countries, offered $10,000 and an apartment to its militants if they brought a hostage back to Gaza with them when they launched an unprecedented attack on Oct 7.
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan has declared his nation will no longer issue visa to UN officials following a remark by UN chief Antonio Guterres that Israel claimed was justifying Hamas' assault on the Jewish nation.
“Due to his remarks we will refuse to issue visas to UN representatives,” Erdan tells Army Radio.
“We have already refused a visa for Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths,” Erdan said, adding, “The time has come to teach them a lesson.”
Earlier, Guterres said at a UN Security Council meeting, “It is important to also recognise the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum.”
Pope Francis on Wednesday renewed his calls for the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants and for humanitarian aid to be allowed into the Gaza Strip.
"I am always thinking about the grave situation in Palestine and Israel. I encourage the release of hostages and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza," he said during his weekly audience.
Israel recently announced that it has seized cryptocurrency accounts linked to the Hamas terror group. The confiscation of these accounts, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, has once again brought cryptocurrency's role in terror financing into the spotlight.
It has raised questions about how violent groups and designated terrorist organisations access money for their nefarious motives and actions, and how big a role crypto plays in it. Here's all you need to know about crypto's role in terror financing.
Rania Al Abdullah, Jordan's Queen consort and King Abdullah II's wife has slammed the "glaring double standard" in the Western world's reaction to the Hamas massacre and Israel's retaliation via the 'Operation Swords of Iron'.
During an interview with CNN, Rania, who is of Palestinian descent, said that the world is more sympathetic towards Israelis than Palestinians.
"I think that people all around the Middle East, including Jordan, we are just shocked and disappointed by the world's reaction to this catastrophe that is unfolding," she said.
"In the last couple of weeks, we have been seeing a glaring double standard in the world. When October 7 happened, the world immediately and unequivocally stood by Israel and its right to defend itself and condemned the attack that happened."
"But what we're seeing in the last couple of weeks (during the Gazan devastation), we're seeing silence," she continued.
As per the Jerusalem Post, she also claimed that countries worldwide have stopped expressing concern or acknowledging the casualties in Gaza and are instead only expressing support for Israel.
In a world exclusive, @QueenRania of Jordan spoke with me about the ongoing bombing of Gaza, civilian deaths, the massacres of October 7, and what she calls “a glaring double standard” in the west’s reaction to all this. Watch our full conversation. pic.twitter.com/68QUO3Vez9— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) October 24, 2023
The war between Israel and Hamas is already battering the economies of nearby countries, said Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday.
Addressing audience at the Future Investment Initiative (FII), an investor forum in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Georgieva said: "You look at the neighbouring countries -–Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan–- there the channels of impact are already visible."
"What we see is more jitters in what has already been an anxious world."
"You have tourism-dependent countries — uncertainty is a killer for tourist inflows," she said, describing the potential economic cost for countries in the region before ticking specific risks."
"Investors are going to be shy to go to that place. Cost of insurance -- if you want to move goods, they go up. Risks of even more refugees in countries that are already accepting more."
Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as per a report by Hezbollah's al-Manar TV met with top leaders of the Palestinian militant factions Hamas and Islamic Jihad.
As per the report, Nasrallah, along with Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri, and Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhala, had assessed what their alliance must do to "achieve a real victory for the resistance" in Gaza.
"The meeting ... assessed the positions taken internationally and what the Axis of Resistance must do", said a headline on al-Manar, referring to an alliance of Iran, Palestinian militant groups, Syria, Lebanon's Hezbollah and other factions.
As per a Syrian state news agency (SANA) report, an Israeli attack on military positions in the country's southwest on Wednesday killed eight soldiers, while seven more were injured. The strike also caused material damage, it reported.
Citing a military source, the publication said Israel's "aerial aggression" targeted a number of military positions near the southwestern city of Deraa.
The attack reportedly took place at around 1:45 am on Wednesday (2245 GMT on Tuesday).
The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Tuesday demanded that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres immediately resign for showing "understanding" to the mass murder of children, women, and the elderly people of Israel.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ambassador Gilad Erdan wrote, “The @UN Secretary-General, who shows understanding for the campaign of mass murder of children, women, and the elderly, is not fit to lead the UN. I call on him to resign immediately."
Hamas on Wednesday said that Israeli strikes killed at least 80 people in Gaza overnight. A statement from Gaza government's media office said, "More than 80 people were martyred and hundreds wounded in massacres committed by the occupation (Israel) raids" overnight.
The death toll in Gaza has breached the 5,000 mark, as Israel continues pounding the Hamas-controlled territory with full force. Amongst the dead are mostly civilians.
UN Agency UNRWA said that efforts to provide Gaza with humanitarian assistance might face hurdles in the face of a growing shortage of fuel supplies in the enclave. Gaza Strip has been enduring Israeli air strikes and a near-total land, sea, and air blockade of the Palestinian territory for over two weeks now, since Hamas decided to launch terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct 7.
A call recording released by IDF captured a Hamas terrorist allegedly bragging to his parents about killing 10 Jews with his "own hands." The terrorist even sent the photos of his victims to his parents.
The incident took place shortly after the Oct 7 assault by Hamas on Israeli soil.
The terrorist, whose identity remains undisclosed, allegedly snatched the phone from a hostage and dialled his parents.
"Look how many I killed with my own hands! Your son killed Jews!" He emphasizes his actions by repeating, "I killed 10 with my own hands! Dad, 10 with my own hands!," he can be heard saying in the audio recording.
Before launching a ground invasion of Gaza Strip, Israel might first consider flooding Hamas tunnels where hostages could also be held, reported Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist Seymour Hersh.
"Israel is now in the process of turning Gaza City into rubble, via constant bombing, and is also planning to begin a ground invasion in the near future," the journalist said.
"Such an act could mean that Israel was prepared to write off the hostages still in jeopardy," Hersh added.
While expressing its deep concerns over the Israel-Hamas war, India at the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday (Oct 25) vowed its continued support for the people of Palestine. This come as the UNSC held its first open debate on the Israel-Hamas war, a meeting where a majority of the members urged for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid for Palestinians.
President Joe Biden of the US said Tuesday (Oct 24) that Israel was making its own decisions when asked by a reporter whether US was pressing the Jewish nation to postpone or delay its ground invasion of Gaza.
"India has sent 38 tons of humanitarian goods, including medicines and equipment, to the people of Palestine. India has always negotiated a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognized borders, side by side in peace with Israel, taking into account the legitimate security concerns of Israel," UN representative for India at UNSC.
Ambassador R. Ravindra, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative (DPR) to the United Nations, at a UNSC meeting on Wednesday (Oct 25) said, "India will continue to send humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine...Every effort must be made to create conducive conditions for the resumption of these talks...."
After an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank region, at least 11 people have been arrested in the southern city of Hebron, reports said citing Palestinian state media.
Leaders of the Arab States, attending the UN meeting, have urged for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.
Palestinian officials claimed that an Israeli drone strike overnight in the occupied West Bank killed three Palestinians.
This reportedly came after armed Palestinians "fired and hurled explosive devices" at Israeli military forces in Jenin refugee camp, in the northern West Bank.
US intelligence officials said Tuesday (Oct 24) that it has "high confidence" that a Palestinian rocket was responsible for the Gaza hospital strike.
The death toll in the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital strike on October 17 stands at 471, as per Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.
As concerns loom over further escalation in the Israel-Hamas war, Australia said on Wednesday (Oct 25) that it was sending its troops and two military transport aircraft to the Middle East for Australian citizens in the region.
With the Israel-Hamas war in its third week, a rocket warning alert sounded in Kissufim, a kibbutz east of the Gaza Strip. In addition to this, air raid sirens also blared overnight in two other kibbutzim in the area.
Israeli forces on an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank, said the Israeli army on Wednesday (Oct 25) during which it came under fire by a group of Palestinians who were then targeted with a drone strike, said the IDF.
According to Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service, two Palestinians were killed, with others injured.
The military said armed Palestinians "fired and hurled explosive devices" at its forces during a raid in Jenin refugee camp which is said to be a Palestinian militant stronghold, in the northern West Bank.
It added, that the military then struck them with a drone, and "hits were identified."
Israel’s military said that it struck several Syrian “military targets” including Syrian army infrastructure and mortar launchers early on Wednesday (Oct 25) in what it described as a response to rocket launches from Syria toward Israel.
This comes hours after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said two rockets were launched from Syria in northern Israel.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said eight aid trucks have entered Gaza for the first time in over 24 hours.
Five of the eight trucks are carrying water, two are carrying food and one of them is carrying medicine, said the organisation in a post on X.
During the UNSC debate Iranian ambassador to the UN, Saeed Iravani, said that the United States as sought to "wrongly place the blame on Iran" for the rise in the region's insecurity.
He said that the US' " unwavering support for Israel and "aggression has rendered it an active part of the problem."
"The US has further exacerbated the conflict by…aligning itself with the aggressor at the expense of the innocent Palestinian population," said the Iravani referring to Israel, as quoted by Al Jazeera.
Washington's "rapid provision of military and logistical support" to Israel has also "made the US complicit in the brutal massacre of innocent Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."
This comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Iran that Washington does not seek a conflict with Tehran, but would act swiftly and decisively if Iran or its proxies attack American personnel anywhere.
Doctors treating patients among Gaza's displaced population are saying that they are showing signs of diseases which are caused by overcrowding and poor sanitation.
The Gaza Strip is currently blockaded by Israel which has cut electricity, water and fuel supply. Only a small UN convoy carrying food and medicines is getting in through Rafah border.
United States President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman held a call on Tuesday to discuss the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, said the White House.
The two leaders agreed on pursuing broader diplomatic efforts to contain the war and "maintain stability across the region."
Biden and the Saudi crown prince welcomed the delivery of humanitarian assistance from Egypt into Gaza and ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, calling for their immediate release.
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, on Tuesday that Israel "appeared" to be above international law amid its war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 which has since prompted Israel to retaliate with constant bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
Jordan's FM after a United Nations Security Council meeting also urged an end to what he termed "double standards" in dealing with the Gaza conflict, saying that the international community had an obligation to end Israel's war "against Palestinians" in Gaza.
The Israeli army sounded infiltration alarms in multiple communities near Gaza hours after it said that it stopped a bid by the Palestinian militant group Hamas to enter the sea from a tunnel.
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said that Naval forces opened fire at the Hamas divers, killing them, and are "currently in the process of making sure that there aren’t any more members of the cell in the sea."
The Palestinian militant group later claimed responsibility for the sea-borne attack saying that its members clashed with the Israeli forces.
The United Nations on Tuesday (Oct 24) said that around 20 trucks were unable to transport aid to Palestinian civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip.
"We hope the materials can enter Gaza tomorrow," said UN aid spokesperson Eri Kaneko without saying why the trucks had not been able to cross into Gaza from Egypt on Tuesday.
The Hamas health ministry said at least 50 people were killed Tuesday in a single hour of increased Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip.
The statement by a health ministry spokesperson also said that the attacks come after Israel "expands its targeting of multiple areas in the Gaza Strip."
The figure could not be independently verified.
This comes after the Palestinian health ministry, on Tuesday said that Israeli air strikes had killed more than 700 Palestinians in Hamas-run Gaza overnight.
The ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said it was the highest 24-hour death toll.