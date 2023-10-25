Israel-Hamas war highlights: Guterres' clarification fails to pacify Israel envoy who again urges UN chief to resign

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's clarification failed to pacify Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, who has once again urged him to resign.

"It is a disgrace to the UN that the Secretary-General does not retract his words and is not even able to apologize for what he said yesterday. He must resign," said Erdan.

Saying he "distorts and twists reality", Erdan accused the UN chief of blaming Israel for Hamas's brutal attack on 7 October.

"Every person understands very well that the meaning of his words is that Israel has guilt for the actions of Hamas or, at the very least, it shows his understanding for the ‘background’ leading up to the massacre.

"A secretary general who does not understand that the murder of innocents can never be understood by any ‘background’ cannot be secretary general."