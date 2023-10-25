At UNSC, India vows continued humanitarian assistance for Palestinians

While expressing its deep concerns over the Israel-Hamas war, India at the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday (Oct 25) vowed its continued support for the people of Palestine. This came as the UNSC held its first open debate on the Israel-Hamas war, a meeting where a majority of the members urged for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid for Palestinians.

Until now, the 15-member council has failed to deliver a resolution amid air raids and relentless violence which has raised concerns of a further escalation.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative (DPR) to the United Nations, Ambassador R. Ravindra said that India is "deeply concerned about the deteriorating security situation and large-scale loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war."

"In these challenging times, India will continue to send humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine...Every effort must be made to create conducive conditions for the resumption of these talks," the Ambassador said.

Terming the October 7 Hamas attack as "shocking," India at the UNSC condemned it "unequivocally."

The UN representative for India said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "one of the first global leaders to have conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives and prayers for the innocent victims and their families."

"We stood in solidarity with Israel at their moment of crisis when they were facing these terror attacks...Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern," he said.

Indian aid to Palestinians

After the unspeakable onslaught by Hamas, many Palestinians had to bear the brunt of the ensuing war. In the midst of the humanitarian crisis triggered by the unprecedented situation in the region, India stepped in to aid the Palestinians in their plight.

Ambassador R. Ravindra at the open debate said, "India has sent 38 tons of humanitarian goods, including medicines and equipment, to the people of Palestine. India has always negotiated a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognized borders, side by side in peace with Israel, taking into account the legitimate security concerns of Israel... We also continue to support the Palestinian people through our bilateral development partnership, which covers a wide range of sectors including health, education, women's empowerment, entrepreneurship, and information technology."

He also reiterated India’s commitment to a "just, peaceful, and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict."

